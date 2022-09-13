U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.67
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0149 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0192 (-1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8200
    +2.0200 (+1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,209.43
    -2,144.98 (-9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

WANdisco Joins The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) to Drive Automotive Innovation via Open Industry Standards

·2 min read

The company will collaborate alongside leading automotive and component manufacturers to support edge-to-cloud data movement and cloud-native implementations

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco, the data activation company, today announced its membership to The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) to build an open, standardized cloud-native architecture for automotive innovation and design. In direct collaboration with leaders across the automotive, semiconductor, and cloud industries, WANdisco will support the development of software solutions that enable an array of automotive applications in software-defined vehicles (SDV).

SOAFEE includes enterprise companies from across the automotive, semiconductor, and cloud industries, and is governed by AWS, Bosch, and ARM, among others. WANdisco will work with fellow SOAFEE members to develop an open, cloud-native architecture that standardizes automotive hardware and software requirements to meet the real-time and safety demands of SDVs. As a leader in large-scale data activation, WANdisco brings unmatched expertise in the flow of data between edge and cloud environments which fuels AI and ML in the cloud, supports the development of new technologies and functionalities, and unlocks new revenue streams from connected car data.

"As software-defined vehicles increasingly dominate the automotive industry, the role of continuous data movement will become an integral component of connected car infrastructure," said Dr. Frank Moser, Global Head of IoT Solutions and VP of Strategic Accounts at WANdisco. "In joining SOAFEE, WANdisco brings vast expertise in enterprise-scale data transfers between edge and cloud environments to key stakeholders across the industry, supporting the evolution of both hardware and software solutions to support next-generation automotive applications."

Earlier this year, WANdisco launched WANdisco Edge to Cloud, making it possible for exabytes of edge data to be efficiently transferred for use in any cloud environment. Edge to Cloud directly connects stores of sensor-generated data with cloud-based AI, machine learning, and analytics applications, allowing every data point to add business value.

Edge to Cloud is already supporting one leading automotive component manufacturer in moving exabytes of sensor data from the edge to the cloud to fuel AI and ML and develop new business models. As automotive manufacturers continue to innovate in the cloud, large-scale edge-to-cloud data movement will play an important role in meeting the demands of SDV software updates that are critical to long-term performance and safety.

To learn more about WANdisco Edge to Cloud visit WANdisco.com. To explore SOAFEE, its mission, and initiatives, visit SOAFEE.io.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wandisco-joins-the-scalable-open-architecture-for-embedded-edge-soafee-to-drive-automotive-innovation-via-open-industry-standards-301623709.html

SOURCE WANdisco

