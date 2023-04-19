Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Wang-Zheng Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = RM9.0m ÷ (RM271m - RM66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Wang-Zheng Berhad has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Wang-Zheng Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Wang-Zheng Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Wang-Zheng Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Wang-Zheng Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Wang-Zheng Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Wang-Zheng Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 34% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

