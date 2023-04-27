Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) is reducing its dividend to MYR0.015 on the 15th of Junewhich is 25% less than last year's comparable payment of MYR0.02. This means that the dividend yield is 1.9%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Wang-Zheng Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Wang-Zheng Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 9.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.02 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.2% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Wang-Zheng Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Wang-Zheng Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Wang-Zheng Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

