Want $5? Amazon Prime members can get $5 off a $50 Amazon eGift Card right now

Who doesn't love free money? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale starts next week on Tuesday, July 11 and if you're looking for a few extra bucks to spend on all the best Amazon deals, we're with you. Right now, Amazon Prime members can buy a $50 Amazon gift card and get $5 off. You could put that extra $5 towards a Prime Video subscription (currently $0.99 for the first two months) or perhaps a cool new gadget you’ve had your eye on.

$50 Amazon eGift Card for $45

This Amazon deal is exclusive to Prime members and offers $5 off the purchase of a $50 Amazon eGift Card. You can use that gift card on any online purchase of products on Amazon on sale or at full price. This seems like an easy win but on top of the $5 freebie, Prime members get tons of other benefits, including access to exclusive Prime Day deals on top-rated products, faster shipping time and more.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is an Amazon membership that you can join monthly or annually to score lots of perks like free shipping and access to exclusive deals. The no-strings-attached membership lets you sign up or cancel any time within the given window to avoid being billed (the window runs before the following month for a monthly subscription and before the term year ends for an annual one). That means there's no commitment, especially if you opt for paying month-to-month.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year (the equivalent of $11.58 a month), plus taxes. The monthly plan is ideal for those who don't want to make a long-term commitment, or just want to use Amazon Prime at certain times of the year, like through the summer or during the holiday season. If you lock in for the year, you end up saving $40.88 overall, a better option if you want to be able to order on a whim and take advantage of lightning and special deals and discounts that pop up. With this link, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime to get familiar with the benefits before making a decision.

Are there discounted membership options?

There are various ways you might qualify for a discount on an Amazon Prime subscription. Students can get a Prime Student six-month free trial right now. Once that ends, they'll get Prime for 50% off at just $7.49 a month or $69 for an annual plan. Additionally, qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access, which is 53% off Prime, at just $6.99 per month after their 30-day free trial.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Oh dear, where to start? Prime Members will appreciate the collection of exclusive Amazon deals on top-rated products and tons of other special offers, like a year of GrubHub+ at no charge or free shipping on Amazon Fresh grocery orders of $150 or more. There's also access to Prime streaming sites like Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Gaming. Fashion fans will appreciate the Try Before You Buy feature that offers shoppers to pick up to six threads, test them in their own mirror, pay for what they keep and return them totally free. Whatever you're in the mood to shop for, a Prime membership can make it easier.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will be held on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to the event and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

