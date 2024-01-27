I Want To Add An Investment Property To My Retirement Portfolio. Should I Focus On Cash Flow Or Appreciation?

When considering the addition of an investment property to your portfolio, the choice between focusing on cash flow or appreciation is crucial. Each strategy has its unique set of advantages, challenges and implications for long-term wealth creation. Understanding the nuances of cash flow and appreciation will help you align your investment with your financial goals and market trends.

Cash Flow In Real Estate Investment

Cash flow in real estate investment, defined as the net income from a property after deducting expenses, is crucial for generating a consistent income stream. It’s particularly appealing for investors seeking regular returns to cover expenses or reinvest. Properties with strong cash flow typically have high rental demand.

Cash flow investments require active management and can face challenges such as tenant turnover, missed rent and unexpected repairs. For instance, tenant turnover can be a significant cash flow killer, requiring additional expenses beyond the security deposit. Missed rent payments can reduce cash flow and force investors to cover property expenses out of pocket. Repairs and maintenance are routine expenses that reduce cash flow and can become problematic when unplanned, like a $20,000 air handling system breakdown​​​​.

To maximize cash flow, you can employ strategies such as increasing rent, encouraging long-term tenants, appealing property taxes, making renovations, conducting preventative maintenance and seeking additional revenue sources.

The 1% rule is a quick guideline to determine whether a property can generate positive cash flow: A property should rent for at least 1% of the purchase price. For example, a $100,000 property should be rented for at least $1,000 per month to cash flow. Cash flow expectations can vary depending on the market, with some areas generating cash flow of $150 to $200 per unit, while others, like properties in high-rent areas, can generate significantly higher cash flow​​.

Net cash flow is an essential metric for real estate investors. For example, if a building is rented for $2,000 per month, and all costs amount to $1,200, the net cash flow would be $800. Negative cash flow indicates a problem with the property’s expenses or tenant payments. Cash-on-cash return is another important metric, calculated by taking the net cash flow after debt service and dividing it by the total cash invested in the deal. This metric helps in evaluating the best way to finance a new investment and forecast returns​​.

Appreciation In Real Estate

Appreciation, the increase in property value over time, is a fundamental aspect of long-term wealth accumulation in real estate. It is particularly attractive for investors who aim to grow their net worth and capitalize on market trends. For instance, the average home appreciation rate in the U.S. is now around 3.8% per year, slightly less than the 25-year average of 3.9%​​. However, appreciation rates can vary significantly based on location and market conditions.

Real estate markets are unpredictable, and focusing on appreciation can be a long-term strategy that requires patience and resilience. For example, states like Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa have seen varying appreciation rates over the years, with Minnesota experiencing a 284.8% increase since 1991​​. In contrast, places like North Dakota and Alaska have seen lower appreciation rates of 280.6% and 222.4%, respectively over the same period​​.

This variability underscores the risks associated with appreciation-focused investments. While properties in areas with strong economic growth, infrastructure development and increasing demand are likely to appreciate, there is also the risk of short-term depreciation resulting from economic downturns or local market changes. Rapid growth in certain areas can hurt a property’s long-term appreciation potential if it leads to being overvalued.

Balancing Cash Flow And Appreciation

For many investors, a balanced approach that combines both cash flow and appreciation may offer the most strategic path. Diversifying your portfolio with properties that provide immediate rental income, alongside those with high potential for future value increase, can create a robust investment strategy. This approach allows you to enjoy stability and regular income from cash flow properties while positioning for capital gains through appreciation.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes that the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

