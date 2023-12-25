Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Western Alliance (WAL) earns a Zacks Rank #3 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 23, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.03 a share.

Western Alliance's Earnings ESP sits at 5%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.

WAL is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Allstate (ALL) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Allstate is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 7, 2024. ALL's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.34 a share 44 days from its next earnings release.

For Allstate, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 is 14.04%.

WAL and ALL's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

