Want a blue check next to your name? Here's how to get verified on TikTok.

Getting verified on social media gives credibility to your account and what you post. Whether it’s challenges, skits, educational videos or a mixture of all three, having verification can amplify your TikTok presence. The app doesn’t give users the opportunity to apply for verification like other social media sites, such as Twitter or Instagram. Although there is no TikTok official guide on how to get verified, there are general ways to get the coveted blue check mark next to your username. Hint: You can’t buy it.

How to get verified on TikTok

Here is how to get a blue check on TikTok, according to social media management tool Hootsuite.

Post content consistently.

To be considered an active account, you “must have logged in within the past 6 months.” If you are inactive on the app, TikTok might not see a reason to verify you unless you are famous or otherwise a prominent public figure. Posting increases your exposure and builds your following, which can help you get verified.

Have coverage in other media.

Having articles written about you or your brand will add to your legitimacy and help you be able to get verified. TikTok doesn’t consider paid media or press releases to count towards this requirement. Guest appearances in other content such as videos or podcasts could also further your brand exposure and bring traction to your account.

Have an authentic account.

Your TikTok account should represent a real person, entity or business. TikTok only grants verification to one person or business, unless it is a language-specific account. Your account’s email domain should match your business, institution or entity during the verification approval process.

Make sure your account is complete.

Have a bio, name, profile photo and at least one video posted. Your account must be public.

Account security is important.

TikTok has multi-factor authentication enabled for users, and it advises you to use it with a verified email. In addition to protecting your account whenever you log in, it doubles as a step toward possible verification. This is to ensure you are the only person who has access to your account.

Hootsuite, a social media management tool, also has a tip that could help with TikTok verification.

Follow TikTok Community Guidelines.

It helps if your account is in good standing before getting verified. Breaking the platform’s rules does not reflect well on your account, and the platform will delete content it finds harmful or inappropriate. If this happens repeatedly, your entire account could be deleted.

What does getting verified on TikTok mean?

According to TikTok, “A verified badge means that TikTok has confirmed the account belongs to the user it represents.” The only way to get verified is by TikTok itself, where a blue check mark will show up next to someone’s username. Various musicians, news organizations, brands and content creators are verified to confirm their authenticity on the app.

