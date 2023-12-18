Want to build Nashville's next NFL stadium? Titans workforce training opens doors for many

Nashville and surrounding areas: Ever wanted to be a brickmason, pipefitter or forklift operator?

Here's your chance to learn on the job and support the hometown NFL team.

In February, the first visible, above-ground stage of new Nissan Stadium construction will be open to the public at "Titans Town," a collection of 56 trailers spread across five football fields of space at the site of the new arena.

Titans Town will not only serve as a base camp for development — every aspect of the $2.1 billion, 60,000-seat enclosed stadium and events complex — but will house facilities for prospective workers to submit applications for construction jobs, as well as workforce-development training for entry-level candidates.

It will be located on Woodland Street between Interstate Drive and 2nd Street in East Nashville, directly east of the existing stadium.

"The intent of this project site is to be available to the community. We're trying to think of this holistically," said Tennessee Builders Alliance Workforce Development Manager Beth Duffield. "We will give candidates access to interviews on site."

"Titans Town," a collection of 56 trailers for classrooms, hiring and project coordination, will open in February at the new Nissan Stadium site directly east of the existing Titans stadium, slated for demolition.

Officials said meeting facilities for the extensive collection of companies designing and building the stadium will allow for collaboration among various public agencies, private firms and the team.

The extensive, on-site services for an active construction site are unique in Nashville.

Officials: Diverse, local hires are key goal

Metro Nashville Sports Authority's board of directors on Thursday expressed support of the plans for Titans Town, emphasizing the importance of hiring diverse and local businesses. At the board meeting, they voted against a proposed new procurement policy, asking that it include more aggressive efforts to incorporate minority, local and female-led businesses.

Titans President Burke Nihill said he is intent on making the project as accessible as possible to all businesses and residents who want to participate.

The team is currently relying on Metro's procurement policies for new business contracts.

"My grandfather was an electrician and he raised nine kids," Nihill said. "I remember looking at some of the iconic buildings in the city and he would say: 'That's your grandpa's building.' He was proud to have been a part of it, and it made me proud to be his grandson."

In turn, he said he takes seriously the project's role supporting young families: "There are people in this city raising their families in part because of this project," he added.

High school teachers, Duffield said, are also invited to visit Titans Town for information on the latest construction projects and opportunities they can share with students.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology will operate a trailer at the stadium to provide information to job candidates about available certifications and other trainings.

The first public workforce-development meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the TCAT Nashville, 100 White Bridge Pike. The event will feature information about available jobs and resources.

