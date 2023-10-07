Want To Buy a Car for Less Than $25K? These Are Your 10 Best Options

©Toyota

As the last quarter of 2023 kicks off, you might already be thinking ahead to a new year, a new set of choices, and perhaps even a new car. There are plenty of vehicles on the market to fit your needs and just as many automobiles that can get you further with less money. But with a new year coming up, you might want to commit to some safe spending habits and look for a car that fits your budget.

Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

Read More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

When it comes to new vehicles, consumers should be looking for cars that “…[present] a balance of cost, fuel efficiency, and modern features, with several offering hybrid models to further economize fuel consumption,” recommended Gareth Boyd, the editor at Range Rover Fanatic. “With price points below $25,000, they stand as solid options for budget-conscious consumers in the ever-evolving automotive market of 2023 and 2024.”

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own

If you are in the market to buy a car for under $25,000, here are some options you should look into purchasing for the coming year as recommended by automotive experts.

1. 2023 Toyota Corolla

MSRP: $20,000-$22,645

MPG: 31 City / 40 Hwy

“The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most affordable cars in the class with a low starting price,” said Lauren Fix, a sector analyst for automotive trends who goes by The Car Coach. “Standard equipment on the base LE model includes a 169-horsepower four-cylinder engine…it has a smooth ride comfort, high-quality interior, and comprehensive list of advanced safety features.”

2. 2024 Honda Civic

MSRP: $21,700-$23,750

MPG: 30 City / 38 Hwy

“The Honda Civic boasts good performance, high fuel economy, excellent passenger space,” Fix noted of the car’s features. “Available as both a sedan and hatchback, entry-level models come with a 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder that earns 31 miles per gallon (MPG) in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. The Civic comes standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard.”

Story continues

3. 2023 Hyundai Elantra

MSRP: $19,650-$20,950

MPG: 33 City / 43 Hwy

“The Elantra undercuts the price of the Corolla and Jetta by a few hundred bucks,” Fix described. “The new Elantra stands out with impressive technology and standard safety features, plus a roomy cabin.” Plus the hybrid model stands out with an impressive MPG: 53 miles in the city and 56 on the highway.

4. 2024 Kia Forte

MSRP: $18,590-$19,690

MPG: 29 City / 40 Hwy

The Forte has a reputation for being one of Kia’s most affordable cars over the years and the 2024 model is now the exception.

“Standard equipment includes a 2.0-liter engine with 147 horsepower and up to 34 miles per gallon,” noted Fix. “The Forte is a grown-up small sedan that’s a fantastic value for the money with above-average utility, a comfortable, quiet interior, and an extensive list of available features.”

5. 2023 Mazda3

MSRP: $20,500-$23,615

MPG: 26 City / 35 Hwy

Boyd describes the 2023 Mazda3 as a “sporty drive,” with a “stylish exterior” that’s a blend of performance and elegance.

“The Mazda3 sedan has the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and 191 horsepower as the CX-30 crossover, with much of the same equipment inside,” added Fix. “The Mazda3 sedan also earns up to 31 miles per gallon combined.”

6. 2024 Nissan Sentra

MSRP : $19,410-$20,200

MPG: 29 City / 39 Hwy

This is the practical choice for your daily commute, with Boyd pointing to the spacious cabin and quiet ride that the Nissan Sentra is known for. Additionally, the 2024 model includes Nissan Safety Shield 360, automatic emergency braking, and up to 33 miles per gallon combined.

“The Sentra sports a spacious and well-built interior with lots of standard features, a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and push-button start, among other features,” Fix says.

7. 2023 Volkswagen Jetta

MSRP: $18,995-$20,655

MPG: 30 City / 41 Hwy

“The Volkswagen Jetta offers a roomy cabin and impressive fuel economy,” said Fix. “Standard equipment with its VW Digital Cockpit with an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic emergency braking, and LED headlights and taillights, it’s a solid value in the compact space. The 1.5 liter engine puts out 228 hp and gets 42 mpg on the highway.”

Boyd additionally describes it as the “well-rounded economical choice” when it comes to new vehicles on the market.

8. 2023 & 2024 Subaru Impreza

MSRP: $18,795-$22,995

MPG: 28 City / 36 Hwy

Boyd highlights the 2023 and 2024 Impreza’s standard all-wheel drive is “a boon in harsh weather” that makes this car built to last.

“One of the most affordable five-door vehicles on this list,” said Fix. “Granted, you will have to pay an extra $1,300 for a continuously variable transmission as opposed to the standard manual which adds the Subaru Eyesight active safety with it but you do get all-wheel drive at no extra cost. Subaru is known for its all-wheel drive systems in winter.”

9. 2023 Kia Rio

MSRP: $16,750-$17,875

MPG: 32 City / 41 Hwy

The Rio is a good car at a great price, according to Fix, pointing out that the 2023 model comes with a warranty that covers 10 years or 100,000 miles.

“The Rio 5-Door is an affordable hatchback packed with popular standard tech features and frugal with your gas money,” highlighted Fix. “The Rio is a no-frills hatchback with very few standard features but the $1,800 Technology package adds things like an 8.0-inch touchscreen and extra safety equipment.”

10. 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

MSRP: $16,245

MPG: 36 City / 43 Hwy

“The Mirage offers very basic features, like cloth seats and a three-cylinder 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes a scant 76 horsepower,” said Fix. “The tiny hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. It offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration as standard.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want To Buy a Car for Less Than $25K? These Are Your 10 Best Options