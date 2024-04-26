Want To Buy a Luxury Car? Here are the 4 Best Options For Your Money

Nick Dimbleby / Land Rover

Luxury cars have always been a way to show off your wealth and success. They are the best in automotive engineering, design and performance. If you can afford one, a luxury car offers an amazing driving experience that combines power, comfort and the latest technology. However, there are so many luxury car options available, it can be really difficult to choose the right one, especially if you want to get the best available for your money.

You can find the luxury car that feels right for you, is the best option for your money and gives you an unforgettable driving experience. You just need to decide what best fits your lifestyle and what you’re looking for. But sorting through all the high-end vehicle choices can be really confusing. That’s why we asked experts to help us put together a guide to help you make the best decision.

Mercedes-Benz C300 (MSRP $48,100)

The Mercedes-Benz C300 is a standout choice. This compact sedan offers an impressive blend of style, performance and premium features. With its impeccable attention to detail, cutting-edge features and sumptuous interior, the C300 is a true masterpiece on wheels.

“After 30-plus years of being in the car business, the best value luxury car is Mercedes,” said Jamie Mitri, manager at Cumberland Hills Auto Sales and Service. If you’re looking for a car that drives like no other and lasts several years, this is the car for you. These cars are sleek and contemporary and well-made. A C300 model costs just as much as any other car line out there and outlasts them by years.”

Whether you’re navigating city streets or hitting the open road, this sedan delivers a fantastic driving experience, making it a true joy to drive.

“You just cannot go wrong with Mercedes in our opinion,” Mitri said.

BMW i7 (MSRP $105,700)

“BMW took a big risk by creating a car that was as polarizing as this,” said Evaldas Zabitis, automotive expert at carVertical. “However, behind the bold design, there’s a new-age luxury EV, which sets the tone for other rivals.”

The i7’s striking look was a departure for BMW. But with the i7, BMW focused on delivering an overall fantastic experience, down to the smallest detail.

“A luxury car is more than just a symbol of status,” Zabitis said. “It’s about the thoughtful attention to detail that creates a luxurious atmosphere and the confidence that you’re driving a quality product. And the i7 excels in this area.” He added that the “fit and finish, interior materials, ride quality and the leap in technology make the i7 a rival not for the disappointing Mercedes-Benz EQS but for the higher-tier models, such as the Bentley Flying Spur.”

Porsche Panamera (MSRP $101,550)

The Porsche Panamera manages to blend the roominess of a luxury sedan with the performance of a sports car. This makes it a unique choice for those who want a practical but exciting car in one package.

“From the visual point of view, the Panamera looks like the four-door Porsche 911,” Zabitis said. “It’s sleek, slung and imposing, as the luxury sedan should be. The additional space in the back and the bigger trunk make it more practical than ever.”

But what really makes the Panamera special is its incredible performance, in both its gas and hybrid engine options.

“The Panamera stands out as a very serious alternative to thoroughbred sports cars,” Zabitis said. “Petrol or hybrid engines offer rocket ship-like acceleration, and the brand-new active suspension transforms how it rides over different surfaces or on the track. It just gives the Panamera a wide range of talent, which is very rare for this type of vehicle.”

Range Rover Sport (MSRP $85,075)

The classic Range Rover sets the standard for luxury SUVs for decades. But ironically, the same company that makes the Range Rover also created its biggest rival — the Range Rover Sport. The Sport model is very similar, with the same level of luxury and comfort as the original.

“For decades, the Range Rover SUV was the car rivals wanted to outclass,” Zabitis said. “Its image, desirability, on-road presence and unparalleled comfort made rivals’ jobs difficult.”

And the Range Rover Sport actually outshines the original Range Rover when it comes to performance and handling. Due to its smaller size, it’s more responsive and agile on the road.

“While it’s a little smaller and cheaper, the Range Rover Sport has the same essential engineering bits and features, making it as luxurious, comfortable and imposing as the original Range Rover,” Zabitis said. “The Sport model has the talent and capacity to control its huge mass. Furthermore, dynamically, it’s by far superior to its more expensive brother.”

*Car MSRPs are according to Caranddriver.com

