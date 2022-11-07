Want to capture your screen? How to take a screenshot on Chromebook in a few easy steps.

The Chromebook was rated among the best laptops of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report with one model ranking higher than Apple's 2020 MacBook Air.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Google Pixelbook Go placed third on the list due to its long battery life and quiet keyboard. The Lenovo Chromebook also ranked high on the list coming in 12th for its low price and detachable keyboard.

These popular laptops which range in features are cheaper than Apple laptops, whose cheapest laptops come in at $999.

If you own a Chromebook and want to know how to take a screenshot, here is how.

How to screenshot on Chromebook

Taking a screenshot on your Chromebook is easy and takes only a few steps. According to Google Chromebook support, here is how.

Go to quick settings on your Chromebook. Select “Screen capture. ” Make sure your screen contains the content you want to screenshot. With the Screen capture tool select if you would like to capture the full screen or a part of your screen. Once you have made your selection hit, "Capture." When you have captured your screenshot, it will be copied to your clipboard and will appear in Tote on your shelf.

How do you take a screenshot on a Chromebook keyboard?

If you want a faster way to take a screenshot on your Chromebook, you can use this shortcut to capture the image using your keyboard, according to the Google Chromebook Help page:

Press Ctrl+Show windows. To take a partial screenshot, press Shift+Ctrl+Show windows and then click and drag.

If you are using your Chromebook tablet, you can take a screenshot by pressing the power button + the volume down button.

If you want to discover more screenshots options on your Chromebook, press Shift + Ctrl + Show windows and select from the options. If you are using your tablet, press and hold the power button and select “Screen capture.” You can also select time and then select "Screen capture."

This will only work if you are using a U.S. Chromebook with a standard English QWERTY keyboard. If you are using an international keyboard, go to "Settings" and then "Device" and then "Keyboard" and then "View keyboard shortcuts" to find keyboard shortcuts for your device.

How to screen record on a Chromebook

To screen record on your Chromebook, you can follow similar steps you use to take a screenshot.

Go to quick settings on your Chromebook. Select “Screen capture” and make sure your screen contains the content you want to screenshot. With the Screen capture tool, select if you would like to record the full screen or only a part of your screen. Once you have made your selection hit, "Capture." Once you have captured your screenshot, it will be copied to your clipboard and will appear in Tote on your shelf.

If you want a short cut to take a screenshot you can do it right from you key board by pressing Ctrl+ Show Windows.

