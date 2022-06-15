U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +13.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,439.00
    +64.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,368.00
    +53.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.80
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.46
    -1.47 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +11.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.49 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.53
    -1.49 (-4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0113 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5000
    -0.9800 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,554.45
    -1,723.93 (-7.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.20
    -37.05 (-7.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.83
    +82.37 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Want to change your background to a professional setting on Zoom? Here’s how

Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The pandemic not only sent our immune systems into a haywire but also made us grapple with technology on a daily basis.

The dependency on video calls in virtual work settings has increased tenfold, and that gives rise to the big question of Zoom backgrounds. We have to deal with the notion of the world almost ending while at the same time presenting our best selves and a clean home on Zoom calls. That’s when the function of blurring backgrounds on Zoom came extremely handy. But many of us may still struggle with using the function on Zoom to its fullest.

Here’s a quick rundown for all the homebodies and the virtual employees. And don’t worry, these steps apply to Mac, Windows and Linux users, according to Zoom.

Office matters: Can smart cameras make return to office efforts less awkward?

Online privacy: 3 ways incognito mode can help

How to blur background in Zoom

Enable the setting before a meeting:

  1. Open the Zoom desktop application and sign in.

  2. Click on your profile picture at your top-right corner.

  3. Select Settings > Background and Filters

  4. Under the Virtual Background tab, click the Blur setting.

Enable the setting during a meeting:

  1. Join your Zoom meeting as usual.

  2. At the bottom-left of your window, there is a video button used to start or stop video on Zoom.

  3. Next to the button, click on the Up arrow symbol.

  4. Select Blur My Background.

Ask HR: I was fired after a bipolar episode at work: Do I have any recourse?

How to change backgrounds in Zoom

Are your colleagues or students appearing on Zoom with fun and exciting backgrounds for their video? Whether it’s a sunny beach or a quiet library, you can pick and choose your Zoom backgrounds and even, upload your own by following these steps.

  1. Open the Zoom desktop application and sign in.

  2. Click on your profile picture at your top-right corner.

  3. Select Settings > Background and Filters

  4. Under the Virtual Background tab, click one of the available images to select it as your background.

  5. To upload a custom image, click on the plus button in line with the Virtual Background tab.

  6. Select Add Image and upload.

  7. Once the image is uploaded, it can be selected as your background.

  8. Don’t forget to Save your changes before exiting the Settings window.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to blur your Zoom background for a more professional feel

