Want to chase the stock-market rally? Read this first.

It’s been looking a lot like a bull market.

The S&P 500 closed above 5,000 on Friday, for the first time ever. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has been closing in on 40,000. Popular big stocks, like Microsoft and Nvidia, are making new highs. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, even after Tuesday’s tumble, is up 6% so far this year and 30% over the past 12 months.

Although the latest data from the mutual-fund industry says that individual investors have been selling the rally .

If you’ve been kicking yourself for not owning enough stocks coming into this year, and if you’ve been wondering if it’s too late to jump on the bandwagon, you are not alone.

But before you dive in, consider some new information out Tuesday.

Wall Street fund managers are now extremely, dangerously bullish, the closely watched BofA Fund Manager survey revealed. Last fall’s rally, and the boom in tech stocks and the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” means they have thrown caution to the winds. Fund managers have slashed their holdings in cash and Treasury bills to ominously low levels: At an average of 4.2% of assets, cash levels are now down about a third since October, and are a whisper from the 4% level that BofA, historically, considers an automatic sell warning. Meanwhile, fund managers are now more heavily invested in U.S. stocks than at any time since November 2021 — the peak of the pandemic bubble, just before things started to fall apart.

Their allocation to technology stocks is the highest since the pandemic mania in the summer of 2020. Across the board they tell surveyors they are bullish — some might say euphoric — about large “growth” stocks, U.S. stocks, and technology stocks. They are convinced inflation is coming down, interest rates are coming down, and the U.S. will avoid a recession.

(Or, I should say: They were convinced of this. The poll was conducted before Tuesday’s inflation shock.)

These big-money investors may sound like the smart money, but it is mathematically impossible for them to beat the market, because they are the market. Their positioning is often a powerful magnetic south, pointing sharp investors in the opposite direction. The monthly BofA Securities poll is the basis of my semiregular Pariah Capital feature, where I highlight the asset classes that these guys like the least. Those are often a bargain as a result.

Right now, fund managers are heavily invested in U.S. stocks and in bonds. Their most popular sectors are technology, communication services, and pharmaceuticals. Outside of the U.S., they are also big on Japanese equities (which have been booming of late, though mostly when measured in yen).

Their least favorite sectors are energy, materials, banks and utilities. Their least favorite regions are Europe (especially London, but actually the whole continent) and emerging markets. And this was before Trump’s comments about NATO .

So, just to recap: the S&P 500 SPX just hit an all-time high. And big fund managers are heavily, heavily invested in it, and nearly euphoric about the outlook. Human nature being what it is, this is exactly the sort of moment when many investors get tempted to jump in with both feet, buying stocks on margin, buying the most speculative stocks, and generally taking on too much risk.

What could possibly go wrong?

