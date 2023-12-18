Want to go out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day? These Fox Cities restaurants are open | The Buzz
APPLETON — Want to enjoy the holidays without worrying about cooking? While visiting an Asian restaurant on Christmas is an old trope, there are all kinds of eateries in the Fox Cities where you can enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Actually finding one, though, can be another issue altogether. Complicating matters is that this year Christmas falls on a Monday, when many restaurants are normally closed.
A reader asked the Buzz for restaurants open during the holidays, so we contacted Fox Cities restaurateurs to find out where you can go for a meal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you go, we recommend calling ahead first — those two days may be busy and space could be limited.
Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Eve
Akame Sushi, W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-815-3656
Applebee's, 3730 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-268-4028
Apollon, 207 N. Appleton St., Appleton, 5 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu, for more information call 920-739-1122
Black Bear Family Restaurant, 1932 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-733-4293
Clubhouse Kitchen + Bar, inside the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel at 333 W. College Ave., Appleton, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing times may vary), for more information call 920-733-8000
Dong Po, 719 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout only, for more information call 920-749-0186
Fox River Brewing Co., 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information call 920-991-0000
Fratellos, 501 W. Water St., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-993-9087
GingeRootz Asian Grille, 2920 N. Ballard Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-738-9688
Little Diner Xpress, 1939 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for more information call 920-734-9962
Mad Elephant Thai Fusion, 1222 S. Oneida St., Appleton, open 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-830-2030
Madras Cafe, 819 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., for more information call 920-903-1246
The Melting Pot, 2295 W. College Ave,. Appleton, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-739-3533
Min Du Buffet, 1000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-731-3327
Olive Garden, W3254 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-512-9155
Olive Garden, 1275 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-954-8005
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 3030 E. College Ave., Appleton, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-280-2055
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2975 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-215-1999
Red Lobster, 1200 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., for more information call 920-749-0644
The StoneYard, W3010 Edgewood Trail, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-968-0222
Sushi Lover, 527 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 12 to 8:30 p.m., for more information call 920-257-4255
Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Day
Akame Sushi, W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., for more information call 920-815-3656
Black Bear Family Restaurant, 1932 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-733-4293
Clubhouse Kitchen + Bar, inside the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel at 333 W. College Ave., Appleton, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing times may vary), for more information call 920-733-8000
Dong Po, 719 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout only, for more information call 920-749-0186
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 3030 E. College Ave., Appleton, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-280-2055
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 2975 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-215-1999
Red Lobster, 1200 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information call 920-749-0644
Want to take a holiday-ready meal home? These restaurants have you covered
WeatherVane, 186 Main St, Menasha, order by Dec. 18 and pick up by Dec. 23, call 920-725-2824 for reservations
HoneyBaked Ham, 1000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, call 920-882-4150 for reservations
Machine Shed, 220 N. Fox River Drive, Appleton, order at least 24 hours in advance and pick up by 2 p.m. Dec. 24, call 920-830-2326 for reservations
Did we miss a restaurant open for the holidays? Contact breaking and trending reporter Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com to submit an entry to the list.
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day