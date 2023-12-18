Advertisement
Want to go out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day? These Fox Cities restaurants are open | The Buzz

Rebecca Loroff, Appleton Post-Crescent
·4 min read

APPLETON — Want to enjoy the holidays without worrying about cooking? While visiting an Asian restaurant on Christmas is an old trope, there are all kinds of eateries in the Fox Cities where you can enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Actually finding one, though, can be another issue altogether. Complicating matters is that this year Christmas falls on a Monday, when many restaurants are normally closed.

A reader asked the Buzz for restaurants open during the holidays, so we contacted Fox Cities restaurateurs to find out where you can go for a meal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you go, we recommend calling ahead first — those two days may be busy and space could be limited.

Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Eve

  • Akame Sushi, W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-815-3656

  • Applebee's, 3730 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-268-4028

  • Apollon, 207 N. Appleton St., Appleton, 5 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu, for more information call 920-739-1122

  • Black Bear Family Restaurant, 1932 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-733-4293

  • Clubhouse Kitchen + Bar, inside the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel at 333 W. College Ave., Appleton, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing times may vary), for more information call 920-733-8000

  • Dong Po, 719 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout only, for more information call 920-749-0186

  • Fox River Brewing Co., 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information call 920-991-0000

  • Fratellos, 501 W. Water St., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-993-9087

  • GingeRootz Asian Grille, 2920 N. Ballard Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for more information call 920-738-9688

  • Little Diner Xpress, 1939 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for more information call 920-734-9962

  • Mad Elephant Thai Fusion, 1222 S. Oneida St., Appleton, open 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-830-2030

  • Madras Cafe, 819 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., for more information call 920-903-1246

  • The Melting Pot, 2295 W. College Ave,. Appleton, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-739-3533

  • Min Du Buffet, 1000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-731-3327

  • Olive Garden, W3254 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-512-9155

  • Olive Garden, 1275 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for more information call 920-954-8005

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 3030 E. College Ave., Appleton, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-280-2055

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2975 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-215-1999

  • Red Lobster, 1200 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., for more information call 920-749-0644

  • The StoneYard, W3010 Edgewood Trail, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-968-0222

  • Sushi Lover, 527 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 12 to 8:30 p.m., for more information call 920-257-4255

Akame Sushi, a Japanese restaurant on Van Roy Road in Buchanan, plans to be open this year during the holidays.
Akame Sushi, a Japanese restaurant on Van Roy Road in Buchanan, plans to be open this year during the holidays.

Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Day

  • Akame Sushi, W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., for more information call 920-815-3656

  • Black Bear Family Restaurant, 1932 N. Richmond St., Appleton, open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information call 920-733-4293

  • Clubhouse Kitchen + Bar, inside the Hilton Paper Valley Hotel at 333 W. College Ave., Appleton, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing times may vary), for more information call 920-733-8000

  • Dong Po, 719 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout only, for more information call 920-749-0186

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 3030 E. College Ave., Appleton, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-280-2055

  • Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 2975 W. College Ave., Appleton, open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more information call 920-215-1999

  • Red Lobster, 1200 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information call 920-749-0644

Want to take a holiday-ready meal home? These restaurants have you covered

  • WeatherVane, 186 Main St, Menasha, order by Dec. 18 and pick up by Dec. 23, call 920-725-2824 for reservations

  • HoneyBaked Ham, 1000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, call 920-882-4150 for reservations

  • Machine Shed, 220 N. Fox River Drive, Appleton, order at least 24 hours in advance and pick up by 2 p.m. Dec. 24, call 920-830-2326 for reservations

Did we miss a restaurant open for the holidays? Contact breaking and trending reporter Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com to submit an entry to the list.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

