Want to go out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day? These Fox Cities restaurants are open | The Buzz

APPLETON — Want to enjoy the holidays without worrying about cooking? While visiting an Asian restaurant on Christmas is an old trope, there are all kinds of eateries in the Fox Cities where you can enjoy a meal on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Actually finding one, though, can be another issue altogether. Complicating matters is that this year Christmas falls on a Monday, when many restaurants are normally closed.

A reader asked the Buzz for restaurants open during the holidays, so we contacted Fox Cities restaurateurs to find out where you can go for a meal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you go, we recommend calling ahead first — those two days may be busy and space could be limited.

Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Eve

Akame Sushi, a Japanese restaurant on Van Roy Road in Buchanan, plans to be open this year during the holidays.

Appleton-area restaurants open Christmas Day

Want to take a holiday-ready meal home? These restaurants have you covered

WeatherVane, 186 Main St, Menasha, order by Dec. 18 and pick up by Dec. 23, call 920-725-2824 for reservations

HoneyBaked Ham, 1000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, call 920-882-4150 for reservations

Machine Shed, 220 N. Fox River Drive, Appleton, order at least 24 hours in advance and pick up by 2 p.m. Dec. 24, call 920-830-2326 for reservations

Did we miss a restaurant open for the holidays? Contact breaking and trending reporter Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com to submit an entry to the list.

