What do you want? Chronicle readers share which businesses they want to see in Augusta

Chances are, it’s happened to you. While visiting another city, you see a popular, interesting business filled with customers and wonder: When could we get one of those in Augusta?

Area residents might not know when, but they certainly know what. The Augusta Chronicle informally polled its readers recently asking what exciting commercial development they’d most like to see in and around Augusta. Sifting through nearly 500 suggestions with dozens of businesses, in order of popularity here’s what you told us you wanted most:

The Lakewood Ranch Trader Joe's opened earlier in 2023 in Sarasota, Fla.

Trader Joe’s

Nearest one to Augusta: 4516 Forest Dr., Columbia, S.C.

It wasn’t even close. At least 150 of our readers enthusiastically pleaded for Augusta to attract the California-based specialty grocer that markets upper-tier merchandise at lower prices. It turned discounted wine brand Charles Shaw into the bougie phenomenon “Two Buck Chuck” for its original $1.99 pricetag.

“Please baby Jesus bring a Trader Joe’s,” quipped Lisa Marie Downing.

“I drive to Athens and Columbia to get my fix all the time!” said Denise Devereaux of Evans. “And I know I’m not the only one who makes the drive just for that store!”

There are 564 Trader Joe’s in 433 U.S. cities, according to data curation company ScrapeHero. The company doesn’t publicly share many of its business strategies, but nearly all its locations appear to be in or near affluent neighborhoods.

Upscale neighborhoods in west Augusta and Columbia County would seem to fit that requirement. However, another popular specialty grocer, Whole Foods Market, opened in west Augusta in 2014 but closed in 2017 after community enthusiasm didn’t fully translate into net profits.

This is the massive Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. A recent study by the City of Daytona Beach found that the super-sized 104-pump gas station and 53,000-square-foot travel convenience center next to the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange drew 5.4 million visitors over the past 12 months.

Bucc-ee's

Nearest one to Augusta: 7001 Russell Pkwy., Fort Valley

The Texas-based chain took fuel-stop convenience stores not to a new level but to a completely different galaxy. At least 60 Chronicle readers told us they want to see an Augusta-area store with its familiar anthropomorphic beaver mascot.

Starting out with cheap ice and clean bathrooms in 1982, Buc-ee's is now known nationwide for its freshly prepared food, kitschy souvenirs, one-of-a-kind snacks and the sheer size of its travel center locations. The biggest Bucc-ee's – in Sevierville, Tenn. – measures 74,000 square feet.

The chain also is known for a customer following that can be and has been described as cultlike.

Angelique Combs Prickett lives in Harlem but is from Angleton, Texas, which has three Bucc-ee's. She said she’d like to see one locally “so I can get my Big Red fountain drink,” a sweet, fizzy soda that wasn’t even available outside Texas until the 1970s. “Can't find it in Georgia except at Buc-ee's!”

Bucc-ee's isn’t a publicly traded company, and it offers no franchise opportunities “so we can continue to focus on the customers instead of the bottom line,” the company said on its website.

The Whataburger location on Atlanta Highway in Athens, Ga. opened for drive-through service on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Whataburger

Nearest one to Augusta: 3201 Atlanta Hwy., Athens

At least 52 Chronicle readers suggested one for Augusta. Don’t confuse Whataburger with the What-A-Burger in West Columbia, S.C., which isn’t affiliated with the Texas-based fast-food chain.

The chain also shouldn’t be confused with the hyphenated What-a-Burger that operated for years on Augusta’s upper Broad Street. That restaurant had to change its name to help resolve a legal dispute with the larger company in the early 2000s. It’s still open today in Grovetown as Olde Time Burgers, 701 Devika Dr.

“Dad would be so excited if we got a Whataburger!” said Tracy Shealy Johannsen of North Augusta.

Whataburger markets its hamburgers as using thicker all-beef patties, and to help ensure freshness, it assures every burger is immediately made to order.

The unhyphenated Whataburger has announced its intent to build at least 50 new stores in Georgia and at least 10 in South Carolina by the end of 2024. Augusta has not been publicly revealed as one of the proposed locations.

Wawa opened this new store in Middletown, N.J., on Dec. 8.

Wawa

Nearest one to Augusta: 1004 Edgewood Ave. N., Jacksonville, Fla.

At least 30 Chronicle readers were wild for Wawa. If you’re familiar with metropolitan Philadelphia, you’ve likely heard of the chain of markets that opened in the 1960s at the dawn of the rise of the modern convenience store.

Of the 1,000-plus Wawas nationwide, nearly 30% are in New Jersey. Jenn Kennedy, a New Jersey native who lives in Grovetown, wants to see one closer.

“Wawa would be amazing if it came to Augusta,” she said. “I grew up going to Wawa so a piece of my childhood would be amazing.”

The company appears to want Southern exposure. In 2012, it opened its first Florida store in Orlando; today the state has more than 250 locations.

Now it’s looking at Georgia. Recently Wawa announced the first wave of stores it wishes to open in the cities of Pooler, Hinesville, Jesup, Brunswick and Bainbridge. There is no immediate word whether the Augusta area could be next.

