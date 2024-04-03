Want a cut of Verizon’s $100 million settlement? There’s still time to file a claim

Select Verizon customers can still claim their cut of a $100 million class-action settlement, but time is running out.

Customers, current and former, have until Monday, April 15, to file a claim for payment as part of the lawsuit challenging “unfair” administrative fees by the New York-based wireless carrier.

The settlement benefits U.S. subscribers with post-paid wireless service who were charged an administrative charge and/or Telco Recovery Charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, according to the settlement administrator.

Verizon has denied wrongdoing in the case.

“Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing,” a Verizon spokesperson told McClatchy News in January.

“This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs,” the spokesperson said.

Here’s what to know:

Who’s eligible?

Current and former Verizon customers in the U.S. who received post-paid wireless service and were charged an administrative charge and/or Telco Recovery Charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, can file a claim, settlement administrators said.

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be submitted online, though a confirmation code included in the personalized notice is required to complete the form. Some customers may have been notified via email.

Claim forms can also be printed and mailed, according to administrators.

How much will I be paid?

Affected customers can receive up to $100, though the final amount will depend on how long that person has been a Verizon customer and how many valid claims are received.

“If the Settlement Fund is not sufficient to pay all the filed valid claims ... then the payments made to the Settlement Class Members who filed valid claims will be decreased from the initial allocated amount,” administrators said.

When will I be paid?

Payments will be sent by check or direct deposit once the settlement is finalized, according to administrators. A fairness hearing on whether to approve the settlement took place March 22.

