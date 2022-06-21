Want to erase data off your iPhone? Here's how to reset an iPhone to factory settings.

Almost 50% of American smartphone users have an iPhone, according to Statista. We are long past the time when phones were used only to make calls. Text messages, photos, videos, music, emails and contacts all live on the computer in your pocket. If there’s a need to get rid of all the data on your device, there is a way to reset it. Whether you need to do it before trading it in for a new phone or you just want a fresh start, it is a simple process.

Here's what you need to know:

Open the “Settings” app. Tap on “General.” Tap on “Transfer or Reset iPhone.” Tap “Erase All Content and Settings.” If prompted, enter your device password or Apple ID login information. Confirm you want to reset your phone. Wait for your device to erase everything.

Open the “Settings” app. Tap on “General.” Tap on “Transfer or Reset iPhone.” Tap “Reset.” Choose one of the options: “Reset All Settings”

“Reset Network Settings.”

“Reset Keyboard Dictionary.”

“Reset Home Screen Layout.”

“Reset Location & Privacy.”

Now, your phone has a blank slate.

