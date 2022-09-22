U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    -25.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,135.25
    -48.53 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.96
    -153.23 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.76
    -43.39 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +6.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6820
    +0.1720 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1271
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1720
    -1.8640 (-1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.99
    -242.33 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.05
    +5.53 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Want a free ticket to Disrupt 2022? Apply to volunteer today!

0
Lauren Simonds
·2 min read

The future comes at you fast: TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 is now just a few weeks away. If you’re involved in the tech world — or want to break into it — you’ll want to be in San Francisco from October 18–20. And if your funds are tight, there’s now a golden opportunity to experience Disrupt up close and personal: sign up to volunteer for work exchange.

Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass that gives you access to all three days of the show (a $1,995 value). Let us repeat: an inside view into the tech industry’s biggest event, for absolutely free.

You’ll work hard, but you’ll also have plenty of time to experience everything Disrupt offers: world-class speakers on the Disrupt and the TechCrunch+ stages, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 companies — and the always-epic Startup Battlefield pitch competition. There’s no other place where you can soak up inspiration and strategic know-how on such a vast scale… and especially not for free.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, stuff goodie bags, place signage, scan tickets or help with premarketing activities. The number of people you’ll meet alone will be well worth the work. And the atmosphere certainly can’t be beat, either.

Here’s what you need to know before you sign up to volunteer. Read the volunteer FAQ for more information, and if you meet the following criteria, we want to hear from you:

  • Be available October 17–20.

  • Attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, October 17 at Moscone Center.

  • Work a minimum of 10 hours during the entire conference, starting from October 17 (the day before the conference starts) to October 20. You’ll find volunteer shift availability in the application. If we select you for some pre-event opportunities, they will count toward your hours.

  • You might be scheduled for an 8- to 9-hour shift or you might be scheduled with two separate shifts of 4 to 5 hours each. Shifts can start as early as 6:30 a.m. PDT or end as late as 8:30 p.m. PDT.

  • You must provide your own housing and transportation.

Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free ticket into the Super Bowl of Silicon Valley. Save money, gain valuable experience and still have plenty of time to take in all the startup goodness Disrupt offers. Apply to volunteer before October 3 to get your free pass, and we’ll see you in San Francisco!

Recommended Stories

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • Crypto Agitator Jesse Powell Steps Down as CEO of Kraken

    (Bloomberg) -- Jesse Powell, the outspoken and often controversial co-founder of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, said he’s stepping down as chief executive officer to spend more time on the company’s products and broader industry advocacy.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With

  • Treasury yields climb, pushing 2-year further above 4%, after Fed talks tough

    The 2-year U.S. bond yield moved further above its highest level in almost 15 years, as traders priced in the prospect of a resolutely hawkish Federal Reserve.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Lancaster Colony (LANC) is a Solid Choice

    Lancaster Colony (LANC) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Yogurt Maker Chobani Names New CFO as It Still Weighs an IPO

    Chobani hired a permanent finance chief as it continues to weigh an initial public offering after withdrawing its planned debut earlier this month.

  • UPDATE 3-General Mills lifts annual forecast on upbeat demand for at-home cooking

    General Mills Inc raised its full-year forecast after beating quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as higher product prices did not quell demand for the Cheerios maker's snacks and cereals. With inflation nearing forty-year highs, the consumer preference for cooking more at home, which developed during the pandemic, has been hard to shake off as shoppers try to stretch their dollars amid soaring energy and food prices. "Significant inflation and reduced consumer spending power has led to an increase in at-home eating and other value-seeking behaviors," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said, attributing the demand for home cooking for the lower-than-expected impact of pricing on sales volume in the quarter.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Weyerhaeuser stock dives toward 21-month low after BofA downgrades, amid 'looming recession'

    Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. took 6.4% dive in afternoon trading, toward a 21-month low, after BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the paper and forest products company, citing a lower outlook for operating rates and pricing for wood products and a "looming recession." Staphos cut his rating to neutral from overweight, and lowered his price target to $34 from $38. "At this juncture, operating rates in 2023 look like they'll pierce 80%, prompting more downward pricing pressure on the

  • Is Vanguard Utilities Index Admiral (VUIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VUIAX

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Genius Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds

    Generally, when you save for retirement, your goal should be not to touch the money until you are actually retired. Sometimes, though, life gets in the way and you need to dip into your retirement savings a bit earlier than … Continue reading → The post 4 Lucrative Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.

  • Bank of Japan maintains ultralow interest rates

    The Bank of Japan on Thursday kept its ultralow interest rates in place, staying away from a global wave of monetary tightening despite growing inflation.

  • Cars.com Will Continue Its Growth Streak In 2023, Says Analyst

    Barrington Research analyst Gary Prestopino reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) with a target price of $25.00. The analyst believes that the company is poised for consistent growth for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023, having completed its transformation from a listing service to a technology-driven automotive marketplace solutions provider through its digital solutions product suite. Cars.com's growth strategy is being driven by connecting buyers and

  • Synthetic speech startup Murf AI raises $10Mn Series A to help your words find a voice

    The capital will be used to expand the capabilities of Murf’s core synthetic speech technology, scale its voice catalogue, and broaden the company’s reach globally, among other product developments.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue Fed-induced sell-off

    U.S. stocks extended losses Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement and subsequent remarks from Chair Jerome Powell sent markets into disarray.

  • RBA Sees Some QE Benefits, Unlikely to Pay Dividend for a Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank saw benefits from its quantitative easing program, though the ongoing costs are likely to prevent it from paying the government a dividend for some time, a review showed.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mex

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Tecnoglass, Encore Wire, Global Ship Lease and Cavco

    Tecnoglass, Encore Wire, Global Ship Lease and Cavco have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • EU Emergency Energy Plan Is Bad News For Renewables

    The EU energy revenue cap aimed at taxing windfall profits from renewable energy producers could scare off investors in renewable energy and lead to lower overall investment

  • Britain's M&S raises staff pay for second time in 2022

    LONDON (Reuters) -Marks & Spencer on Wednesday became the latest British retailer to again raise pay for store workers amid a cost-of-living crisis and a tight labour market. With Britain's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974 the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it mulls further rises in interest rates. M&S said that from Oct. 1 more than 40,000 workers will see their hourly pay increase to a minimum of 10.20 pounds ($11.57).