Want a good job by age 30? Don't skip college.

Decades ago, young adults didn't need much more than a high school degree to secure a job with solid, middle-class wages. Today, such opportunities have become an anomaly, with a new study finding that young Americans without college degrees are more likely to be stuck in low-earning jobs than not by the age of 30.

In fact, earning a college degree is the surest path to landing a good job by age 30, according to an analysis from Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. A good job, as defined by the study, is one that pays a median annual wage of $57,000 by age 30.

The findings come amid growing skepticism about the value of higher education, with a majority of Americans saying they don't believe a college degree is worth the cost, according to a recent poll from the Wall Street Journal and NORC. But without a college degree, young Americans are unlikely to find economic stability by age 30, the Georgetown analysis suggests.

"It's a completely different world"

"If you were a young person in the 1970s and your uncle worked at Chrysler and you were boy, you didn't even have to get a high school degree, truthfully" because such connections would help those young adults find good-paying jobs, said Anthony Carnevale, who directs the Georgetown center and is a co-author of the study.

"It's a completely different world," he told CBS MoneyWatch. "Beginning in 1983, the college premium went up, and that continues."

The college premium refers to the earnings gap between people who have a college degree and those who don't, with the typical college grad earning about $78,000 in recent years, compared with $45,000 for the average worker with only a high school degree, according to the Federal Reserve of New York.

That's not to say that people without a college education can't secure a good job by the age of 30, but they are less likely to achieve that financial security than young adults with bachelor's degrees, the Georgetown analysis found.

The researchers based their analysis on outcomes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997, a panel of almost 9,000 people born between 1980 to 1984 whose earnings and other outcomes were tracked in subsequent years.

