Want to work at a Google campus? You’ll need to be vaccinated

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Even for tech companies who create the tools for remote work, returning to the office is proving a major challenge. After early work-from-home recommendations last March, companies like Google eventually closed up shop, requiring employees to take their work home with them. The intervening year and change have been a fraught balancing act for the company (along with most of the world), which began outlining return-to-work plans for some employees as early as May 2020.

As Delta and other COVID-19 variants threaten anticipated returns to normalcy, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai offered a clearer look at the company’s new normal. In a letter to employees reprinted on the Google Keyword blog, Pichai noted that all employees working out of one of Google’s campuses will need to be vaccinated.

“We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months,” Pichai wrote. “The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area.”

Further complicating matters is the second bullet point. While the rise of the Delta variant is extending the company’s work-from-home policy through October 18, it’s not entirely clear what happens after that date (assuming the virus doesn’t force another shift in the goal posts) to unvaccinated employees, who may not be able to work out of a Google office or remotely.

The post does, however, note some exceptions for those unvaccinated for “medical or other protected reasons.” Google hasn't clarified how it will enforce such exceptions.

“For those of you with special circumstances, we will soon be sharing expanded temporary work options that will allow you to apply to work from home through the end of 2021,” Pichai wrote. “We’re also extending Expanded Carer’s Leave through the end of the year for parents and caregivers.”

Other tech giants like Apple have also pushed back return-to-office plans and implemented mask mandates in retail stores as restrictions have gone into effect amid increasing COVID-19 rates. Others, including Facebook, are sticking with original fall reopening plans.

“Expert guidelines state that vaccines are highly effective at preventing variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” a spokesperson for the social media giant recently told The Wall Street Journal. “Our timelines to reopen our offices haven’t changed.”

Google outlines plan to get some employees back to the office

Recommended Stories

  • Google will require coronavirus vaccines for returning office employees

    Google will require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before they’re allowed to return to the company’s offices.

  • Google delays workers’ return to the office until mid-October, and will require vaccinations

    Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading Delta variant.

  • Sydney adds another four weeks of lockdown

    Australia's biggest city, Sydney, has extended its COVID-19 lockdown for another four weeks after a stay-at-home order failed to slow infections.The country's most populous state New South Wales reported 177 new cases for Tuesday. At least 46 of the new cases were people active in the community before being diagnosed, raising the likelihood of transmission.NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned of tougher policing to stamp out non-compliance and added that police would boost enforcement of wide-ranging social distancing rules.In Sydney's southwest, reactions to the lockdown extension were mixed:"It's alright but it's a bit hard for everybody else, you know, but Gladys is doing a good job, she is.""There's a lot of people out there that have lost their jobs and paying off houses, paying off a lot of things and to say 'You know what, let's extend it a month', like, cases are always going to be going up and down but there's got to be other ways."The extension turns what was initially intended to be a "snap" lockdown but has turned into one of the country's longest since the start of the pandemic, and may spark the second recession in two years, according to economists.Opinion polls have showed slipping support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government amid criticism of a slow vaccination roll-out that has been blamed on changing regulatory advice and supply shortages.The current outbreak was sparked by an unmasked, unvaccinated airport driver.

  • Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

    Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. In an email sent to Google's more than 130,000 employees worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is now aiming to have most of its workforce back to its offices beginning Oct. 18 instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. The decision also affects tens of thousands of contractors who Google intends to continue to pay while access to its campuses remains limited.

  • 12 High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a College Degree

    There is a direct correlation between education and income. The higher your degree level, the more money you make — generally. Many jobs — including highly technical six-figure jobs in...

  • Apple is offering HBO Max discounts to certain customers

    Late last week, HBO finally axed the HBO channel via Apple TV Channels. As it stands now, any HBO subscribers who previously accessed the service via Apple TV Channels now have no access to any HBO content. Naturally, some existing HBO subscribers are a bit miffed. The good news, though, is that Apple is taking … The post Apple is offering HBO Max discounts to certain customers appeared first on BGR.

  • Google to Require Employee Vaccines, Pushes Back Return Date

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is delaying its office return date and will require workers coming back to be vaccinated, citing concerns about the surge in infections of Covid-19 variants.The technology giant will now ask most employees to return to campuses starting Oct. 18, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told his staff on Wednesday. Previously, the Mountain View, California-based company had set September for its return. Workers who come back will be required to show proof of vac

  • Majority in India's big states with COVID-19 antibodies - survey

    More than 70% of people in eight of India's large states are estimated to have COVID-19 antibodies, a government survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a second surge in infections affected many more people than the reported figures. The survey, which tested a sample of the population for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, was conducted in June and July and showed that two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people were likely to have been exposed to the virus. The sero-prevalance survey, which tested around 29,000 people across the country, showed that in eight of India's largest and most populous states, more than 70% had antibodies for COVID-19, according to a government statement.

  • AT&T's WarnerMedia Just Threw Theater Chains Like AMC and Cinemark Under the Bus

    The movie studio's chief just confirmed that 10 of next year's films will be offered on HBO Max at the same time they're in theaters.

  • Activision Blizzard workers will stage a walkout after 'abhorrent' response to harassment suit

    One of the world’s biggest video game companies is reeling after a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit kicked off a firestorm of controversy within the company. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard last week, alleging that the company fostered a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” Following a combative response to the lawsuit from corporate leadership, a group of employees at Blizzard will stage a walkout, which is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT.

  • Bob Myers: Warriors have no plans to trade No. 7 or No. 14 picks

    Myers stated that the organization currently has no plans of trading their two lottery selections as of Monday.

  • Stop Worrying About Masks—America Needs Vaccine Mandates Now

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs the CDC announces its third change in masking guidance in as many months, the United States is approaching a perilous plateau in vaccination rates, with just over 48 percent of Americans fully vaccinated and nearly half of unvaccinated Americans saying that they won’t get the jab. Some states in the South and Midwest have vaccinated barely a third of their populations. Yet Americans, vaccinated or not, are now tossing away their masks, and going to r

  • Why Fastly Shares Are Rising Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were rising 3.2% heading into midday Wednesday after the content delivery network (CDN) provider announced it was making available a beta version of its Signal Sciences agent on its edge cloud platform. Fastly wants developers to be able to protect their apps and application programming interfaces (APIs) regardless of where they're found -- whether in the cloud, onsite, in a hybrid environment, or at the network edge. Edge computing allows data center processing to be relocated to the device (or to the "edge," as it were), where real-time processing can occur, allowing for faster response times.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $41,500 to Support a Breakout to $45,000

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $41,500 levels would bring $45,000 into play.

  • What Is Tim Cook's Managerial Style?

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has a managerial style could be broadly defined as democratic. Rather than standing in complete contrast to former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Cook appears to have adopted some of the legendary entrepreneur's existing practices and developed a uniquely blended leadership mantra. Many were concerned that Cook lacked the bold visionary style of Jobs, but he has strengths of his own.

  • Beijing Gives Tech Investors a Brutal New Tutorial

    Anyone who bought into Chinese internet stocks hoping for a bounce following the dramatic fall from grace of ride-hailing giant Didi has been taught another painful lesson this week.

  • Is Bitcoin (BTC) Safe from Grover's Algorithm?

    When crypto investors discuss quantum computing, they invariably worry about its potential to undermine encryption. Quantum computers alone do not pose such a mortal threat, however. It’s their capacity to exploit Shor’s algorithm that makes them formidable. That’s because Shor’s algorithm can factor large prime numbers, the security behind asymmetric encryption. Another quantum algorithm can potentially undermine the blockchain as well. Grover’s algorithm helps facilitate quantum search capabil

  • Score a free month of Extra Crunch with your TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 pass

    Whether you’re just starting to build your SaaS empire or you’re further along in your journey, you don’t want to miss TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 on October 27. Bonus Alert: Buy a TC Sessions: SaaS pass and receive a free, one-month subscription to Extra Crunch, our members-only program featuring exclusive daily articles for founders and startup teams. Extra Crunch membership gives you the inside scoop and helps you stay ahead of the tech, business and investing trends every startup founder needs to know.

  • Tencent Suspends WeChat User Registrations Amid Tech Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it was suspending new user registrations for its WeChat services, adding to uncertainty for the technology sector that’s in the midst of a two-day selloff.WeChat, which already has more than 1 billion users, is undergoing a “security technical upgrade” in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, Tencent said in an online statement. It expects to resume new individual user registrations around early August.Investors have fled Tencent and its interne

  • Bitcoin pulls back from highs as Amazon denies payment rumours

    Amazon spokesperson dismisses speculation that the company is considering accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.