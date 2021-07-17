U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.73 (-2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.2300 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,433.91
    -524.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Want the Great Film Look? Enjoy These Fujifilm Savings Until July 25th!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer.

It’s tough to get your hands on brand new Fujifilm cameras. Indeed, there’s a huge components shortage around the world. But it’s pretty easy to get your hands on the last generation. For what it’s worth, we really liked most of the last generation of Fujifilm cameras. The Fujifilm XT3 returned us to a look that truly resembled film. And the XT30 felt so incredibly comfortable in our hands. Lucky for you all, they’re enjoying instant savings until July 25th. Take a look at these prices and snag one for yourself.

Recommended Stories

  • This Mirrorless Camera Is Great for Summer Excursions — And It’s on Sale

    Save up to $400 on the Panasonic Lumix G95.

  • Sam Ziff Contrasts Silhouettes Against the Dazzling, Colorful World

    My name is Sam Ziff. Whenever I was outside, I’d love to go off exploring and taking snaps of just about everything I saw, with no regard for composition, lighting subject, etc. Now I realize that this is just about the purest form of photography (in my opinion).

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says regulators to meet Monday to discuss stablecoins

    (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Friday that she will meet with regulators next week to discuss "interagency work" on stablecoins, a rapidly growing class of digital currencies that is facing growing scrutiny from policymakers. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets will meet on Monday with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to go over the benefits and risks of stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrencies that are pegged to more traditional assets, including fiat currencies such as the dollar. "In light of the rapid growth in digital assets, it is important for the agencies to collaborate on the regulation of this sector and the development of any recommendations for new authorities,” Yellen said in a statement, noting it was important for regulators to assess the potential benefits of stablecoins while also "mitigating risks they could pose to users, markets, or the financial system."

  • Market history suggests stocks will keep climbing this year

    It's already been a strong year for the U.S. stock market.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance to Stop Support for Stock Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. is phasing out support for stock tokens just a few months after the cryptocurrency exchange started to offer the product.The products, which were launched in April and are issued and sold by CM-Equity AG, are tokenized versions of stocks like Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said Friday that it considers the tokens securities and that no Binance affiliates are licensed or registered to conduct “regu

  • Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as World’s No. 2 Phone Maker, Canalys Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. has become the world’s second biggest smartphone maker over the past quarter following an 83% jump in shipments, according to preliminary estimates by Canalys.This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi, the Chinese maker of everything from rice cookers to gaming monitors, has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19% share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17% and Apple was at 14%, according to the resea

  • China Huarong’s Journey From Safe Bet to Bad News: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s picture remains opaque more than three months after a delay to 2020 results kicked off big swings in the company’s bonds and speculation about its future.Updates about the firm have been scant beyond steady word that the bad-debt manager has been paying its maturing bonds. Bloomberg News reported in late June that the government asked Citic Group, one of China’s biggest state-owned conglomerates, to examine China Huarong’s finances. Meanwhile,

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $30K but Price Chart Looks ‘Ugly’

    Also, Circle might be an attractive "starter stock for the cautious" when it goes public, according to one analyst.

  • Victoria’s Secret Billionaire Is Selling $745 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Leslie Wexner is unloading about $745 million worth of shares in L Brands Inc., the retailer which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, bringing his stock sales in the apparel group he founded to $1.2 billion for 2021.The billionaire is selling stock in the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer through a secondary offering managed by JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The sale is set to close July 19.Wexner, 83, stepped down from L Brand’s board

  • Everyone's buying a Tesla — but are they prepared to pay for the insurance?

    Expect to pay more when you ditch the gas-guzzler, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall despite unexpected rise in retail sales

    Stocks rose Friday to reverse losses from a day earlier, with traders digesting a new report on consumer spending that came in stronger-than-expected for June.

  • Ericsson's 5G march hits a wall in China, shares sink

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Ericsson, caught in the middle of a geopolitical battle between Beijing and the West, said on Friday it was no longer banking on previously anticipated contract wins for 5G tenders in China, sending its shares down more than 8%. The telecoms company has previously warned that its business in China could fall afoul of Sweden’s move to ban Chinese equipment giant Huawei and in the second quarter its sales there fell by 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million), the first drop in three years.. Asked on an analyst call if Ericsson expected to recoup that money, Chief Executive Borje Ekholm replied: "No, it's not coming back."

  • Small miners aim for European supply chain for electric vehicles independent from China

    Growing demand for electric vehicles has spurred small-scale miners of the lithium, cobalt and rare earths that automakers rely on to develop mines and build refining capacity in Europe to reduce their reliance on China. Efforts by the United States and Europe to build a secure and independent supply chain for the key minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines and aircraft engines have accelerated as the pandemic led to shutdowns and shortages. At least four smaller companies are building facilities to process ore in Europe's special economic zones over the next five years, with more planning to build mines on the continent and process materials on site, company officials said.

  • Xiaomi Co-Founder Donates $2.2 Billion of Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. co-founder Lei Jun donated $2.2 billion of shares in the smartphone maker to charity, joining other technology company chieftains in giving to philanthropy amid increased scrutiny on the industry.Lei on July 13 donated 616 million Class B shares to the Xiaomi Foundation and the Lei Jun Foundation, according to filings to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The shares are worth HK$17.4 billion ($2.2 billion), based on Friday’s closing price.The billionaire entrepreneur, whos

  • Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker - Canalys

    Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm. Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19% share, and Apple at third place with a 14% share. The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75% cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

  • Why Russia Is Refusing To Send Europe More Natural Gas

    Despite demand and prices for natural gas soaring in Europe, Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant is refusing to send extra volumes to consumers

  • Moderna is the Tesla of biotechs, stock price could hit $325: analyst

    Moderna is likely to stay on a roll, says this top-ranked Wall Street analyst.

  • China’s Heat Wave Is Pushing Coal Prices Toward Record Level

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave across some of China’s biggest industrial provinces has pushed local electricity consumption to unprecedented levels, sending thermal coal futures toward record highs.The power load in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai surpassed 100 million kilowatts per hour on Tuesday for the first time, the State Grid said in its newspaper. Usage has also hit records in nearby Jiangsu and the southern region of Guangdong, where temperatures have reached as high as 37 de

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides Toward $30K, Looks ‘Fragile’

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the U.S. Senate, about inflation and the possible rollout of a digital dollar.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firm US Dollar Weighs on Gold as COVID Worries Rise

    Gold could get hit hard if the September U.S. Dollar Index breaks out over 92.840.