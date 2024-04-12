Want a job in Miami that pays at least $70,000 a year? The city is has these openings

Miami is hiring.

What follows are some of the government job openings listed by the city that pay $70,000 a year or more. Categories include information technology, planning, inspections and construction.

Here is the latest list:

Miami job listings

The city of Miami career page lists the following jobs with a starting salary of about $70,000 a year or more:

Description: Responsible for planning, developing and implementing a comprehensive citywide information technology strategy, will create and execute short-term and long-term plans

Salary range: $96,323.70 to $200,889

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for assisting with directing, planning, and implementing the City’s Capital Improvement Program. Responsible for all aspects of project/portfolio management by the department from initial planning through construction and closeout of assigned projects, including coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, elected officials, design and program consultants, construction managers, contractors, and other relevant parties.

Salary range: $96,323.70 to $200,889

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for inspecting a variety of building and construction projects to determine whether plans, workmanship, and materials conform to legally established requirements.

Salary range: $70,499.73 to $139,585.47

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for planning, directing and administering the development and implementation of social services, neighborhood redevelopment and affordable housing projects for the City of Miami.

Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Directs the coordination of an urban planning program, including the coordination, development of the comprehensive plan, amendments to the plan, site plans, drawings and reports.

Salary range: $116,618.64 to $252,399

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Prepare cost allocation projections and special financial and budget reports to meet the requirements of government funding as well as private sector funding.

Salary range: $68,664.96

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 12

Description: Highly technical, specialized, and supervisory work in the network and systems planning, design, testing, validating, trouble shooting, acquisition, installation and support of a complex systems and network encompassing the operational and public safety components of the City of Miami.

Salary range: $87,138.27

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for specialized technical and professional work in the City’s Planning Department

Salary range: $75,702.85

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 19

Description: Work involves responsibility for performing land surveys for the City of Miami or acting as consultant/adviser monitoring the work of private surveying and mapping companies under contract with the city.

Salary range: $72,097.79

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Work involves the production and modification of complex computer programs to accomplish the objectives defined by a systems analyst, project analyst or senior programmer.

Salary range: $68,275.17

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 12

Description: Inspections, enforcement and supervisory work in the examination, review, analysis, approval and/or disapproval of plans to ensure compliance with the Florida Building Code, Miami Dade County Code and other applicable codes and regulations as it relates to building plans examining.

Salary range: $77,549.89 to $153,543.52

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 12

Description: Responsible for coordinating repair, replacement, and installation construction projects and inspections. Work involves evaluating and assessing project needs, preparing scopes of work, evaluating vendor performance, and maintaining detailed records of project progress through completion.

Salary range: $60,382.40 to $77,001.60

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: This is advanced, highly technical and specialized work in computer programming and testing, problem definition, resolution, and systems analysis.

Salary range: $75,273.33

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 12

Description: This position requires structural engineering analysis/review of buildings as mandated by the Florida Building Code.

Salary range: $92,017.12 to $182,187.82

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted