Who would want to join Twitter now? It's still hiring for more than 90 roles despite cutting thousands of jobs

Twitter is still hiring to fill more than 90 roles despite laying off half of its workforce.

Twitter's careers page advertised 92 jobs a day after the mass layoffs.

Seven roles were posted on LinkedIn's jobs section a few days before Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Twitter is still hiring for more than 90 roles despite half of its workforce being laid off on Friday.



At least 92 open roles were listed on Twitter's careers page on Saturday. More than a third of the positions were based at its headquarters in San Francisco.



Seven roles were first advertised by Twitter a fortnight ago on LinkedIn, all of which are based in London. Six jobs are for software engineers, despite one London-based senior engineer being fired while he was sleeping.

Elon Musk sent a memo to Twitter employees on Thursday telling staff they would find out if they were being laid off via email on Friday. Some employees learned their fate on Thursday night after being cut off from accessing their work emails and laptops.



The Tesla founder took control over Twitter last week after his $44 billion deal to buy the platform was completed. He immediately fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, and Ned Segal, the chief financial officer.



Musk later floated new ideas for the company, including charging users $8 to gain a "verified" status along with seeing fewer ads.



A growing chorus of companies including Pfizer, General Motors, and Volkswagen have since paused ads on Twitter amid concerns over the platform's approach to content moderation.



Musk told some of the leading advertisers on the platform in a call that Twitter will have varying tiers of how it would moderate content, likening it to age ratings for films, The Financial Times reported.



The SpaceX CEO then tweeted Friday that Twitter's "strong commitment" to moderating content remained "absolutely unchanged". He also said in another tweet that he had "no choice" but to make mass layoffs because the company was losing $4 million a day.

He said: "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required." Some Twitter staff have disputed that claim.

Twitter didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

