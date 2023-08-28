Want to know how Colorado's paid family leave will work? A county meeting will explain

Colorado's paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program takes effect in January, and state officials will explain how the program works during a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building.

Colorado voters in 2020 approved the program to provide paid leave to anyone needing time off to take care of themselves or a family member with a serious health condition or growing family.

The program takes effect Jan. 1, although employees and employers split the costs and have been paying premiums through payroll deductions since January this year.

Eligible workers can get up to 12 weeks of pay (16 weeks in case of certain childbirth complications) on a sliding scale based on earnings, with lower wage earners receiving up to 90% of their wages. Employees can use the leave continuously, intermittently, or through a reduced work schedule.

Premiums amount to 0.9% of an employees' wages with the employer and employee each paying half. Similar to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which protects employees' jobs if they take unpaid time off to care for themselves or family members, the state program pays employees a percentage of their wages during their time off and still protects their jobs.

Colorado’s average weekly wage increased on July 1. That means that when FAMLI benefit payments become available in January, those payments will be based on the new state average of $1,421.16. That’s an increase of more than $70 from the current average.

That's important because FAMLI benefits are based on a sliding scale relative to the statewide average weekly wage. While payments will be based on a higher average in 2024, premiums will remain at 0.9% of wages.

Learn more in Fort Collins

The meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Larimer County Administrative Services Building, room 155, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: This Larimer County meeting will explain Colorado's paid family leave