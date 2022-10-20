U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.54
    -13.62 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,421.90
    -1.91 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,668.59
    -11.92 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.69
    -13.06 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.28
    +0.73 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.90
    +2.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.36 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2050
    +0.0780 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9610
    +0.1460 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,152.30
    -23.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.53
    +2.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Want to know how a dress looks on you? AIMIRR has your back… and front

Christine Hall
·3 min read

With many people buying clothes online versus in-store where they can try them on in the dressing room, finding the right fit can be a challenge. AIMIRR is taking on this challenge by bringing the dressing room to the customer with its real-time garment rendering technology that overlays images of clothing on a live video of the individual.

Founder and CEO Pritesh Kanani was exhibiting Seattle-based AIMIRR’s technology as part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt and announced that the company closed on an exclusive partnership with Chicago custom clothing marketplace Balodana Inc. for its fitting room technology.

The company is also officially launching its first product and service in November after closing over 10 partnerships in Chicago and Seattle, including a collaboration with Fashionbar at Chicago Fashion Week, taking place this week.

AIMIRR’s core virtual try-on technology shows the garment in 3D down to the size, shape and texture, including showing how the garment will fit as the individual moves.

“We are not just designing apparel filters, we are developing a graphical digital fitting room experience that remains true to a shopper’s body over any online shopping website,” Kanani told TechCrunch.

He got the idea for the company in 2020 while he was getting married. His grandmother wanted to pass down her wedding dress to his fiancee, but then the global pandemic hit. With his grandmother in India and his fiancee in the United States, it was difficult to get the dress there and to know if it would fit.

Kanani recalls looking for options to help and decided instead to leverage his seven years in the computer vision and graphics industry building vision video creation tools to start AIMIRR. He honed the idea while part of the University of Chicago’s Polsky Accelerator program through which he got $120,000 to develop the technology.

The company has been operational for about four months now and has been offering a $49-per-month trial with a group of retailers to provide the technology on 10 of their garments.

The clothing brands host the technology on their websites and are able to gather data about the fit and popularity of the garments from the app. Currently, customers scan a QR code with their phone to activate the technology using their device’s camera. Kanani said the next iteration will involve an embedded link to create the experience on a laptop.

The company has largely been bootstrapped so far, but he has plans to attend two more accelerator programs and will raise a seed round in 2023.

“Our next steps will be increasing revenue and getting from the small business segment to our enterprise partnership,” Kanani said. “In the next six to nine months we will complete our shipping to production on the partnership that we have, and then finish off with the partnerships we are targeting. Beyond that, we will acquire funding to get into an enterprise beyond those 10 garments.”

Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of killing woman in Seattle to appear in court

    The man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body near the University of Washington is expected in court today. Charles Becker is charged with murder and sexually violating human remains.

  • Studio Ramsay‘s ‘Next Level Chef’ Cooks Up French Adaptation With Kitchen Factory Productions

    “Next Level Chef” is headed to France after Kitchen Factory Productions snapped up the French format rights to the culinary competition series. Kitchen Factory, who will produce the French version, announced the deal on Wednesday (Oct. 19) alongside Chef Cyril Lignac, producer Matthieu Jean-Toscani and Studio Ramsay Global, the joint production venture created by British […]

  • Antelope runs off with man’s shoe after being freed from fence

    No good deed goes unpunished

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Intel Is in Trouble as PC Demand Slumps

    A recent report mentions Intel is planning to lay off a significant number of employees to reduce costs amid a demand slump for PCs

  • Ambarella Gets a Downgrade and Looks Bearish on the Charts

    Ambarella Inc. manufactures high-definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The stock has been on a downward path all year and Wednesday TheStreet's Quant Ratings service downgraded the stock. Let's check Ambarella's old-school charts to see if they align with the number crunching.

  • 11 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy

    In this piece we will take a look at the 11 best machine learning stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Buy. Machine learning refers to a set of […]

  • Uber plans to show ads on its app, Lyft launches new parking reservation feature

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares for ride-share giants Uber and Lyft as the competing services launch new features on their apps.

  • 7 things you NEVER want to throw in the trash, from cellphones to car batteries

    Many everyday items contain harmful or dangerous elements that should never be thrown out with the trash. Here's how to safely dispose of them.

  • Intermap Announces New Contract Powering Urban Air Mobility

    Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced a new contract with Skyroads AG and cloudeo AG to power an Automated Airspace Management and Vehicle Guidance System. Under the agreement, Intermap's NEXTView™ will be integrated into Skyroads' system to ensure safety, efficiency and obstacle avoidance as vehicles travel above urban environments.

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Oracle (ORCL), NVIDIA Expanded Partnership Comes With AI Focus

    Oracle (ORCL) expands its partnership with NVIDIA, adding tens of thousands of Nvidia's chips to boost artificial intelligence-related computational work in Oracle's cloud.

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • JFrog (FROG) Unveils Security Solutions to Boost Growth

    JFrog (FROG) launches security solutions to address threats being posed to company's software supply chain, such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services and leaked secrets.

  • Sekur Private Data Has Seen Wild Growth In Q1 and Q2

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Uber Launches Advertising Arm to Tap Lucrative Revenue Stream

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is launching a dedicated advertising arm in a push to cash in on a captive audience and tap the higher-margin revenue stream. Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsThe new divisi

  • Oracle and Nvidia Partner For Better Cloud AI Computation Solutions

    Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) forged a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The partnership aims to bring the full NVIDIA accelerated computing stack from GPUs to systems to software to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI added tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI's AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and stor

  • St. Louis tech startup that developed safety app acquired by public company

    With the sale, the St. Louis startup will continue to operate independently, from its St. Louis headquarters.

  • Elon Musk’s Dogecoin & Toon Finance Sky Rocketing After Twitter News

    Meme Coins DOGE VS TFT In recent months, there’s been a lot of talk about so-called “meme coins” like DOGE in which Elon Musk claims to be a huge fan of.

  • UPDATE 2-Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.