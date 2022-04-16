Want to know when the Easter Bunny is delivering your basket? Track him here.

In case you're wondering what the Easter Bunny is up to this weekend – and how soon you can expect your holiday "delivery" – there's an app for that.

The website and app 'Track Easter Bunny' transformed Saturday into a tracker where users can keep updated with the Easter Bunny's location while he delivers Easter baskets and hides eggs for kids worldwide.

The website and app launched in 2010, and can be downloaded in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"Love the app! My sisters still believe in the Easter Bunny to this day! I still show it to them on Easter night before bed," wrote Brienne Devoe on the app's review page on Google Play. "If you need any proof that the Easter bunny is real for your kids people get this app."

Aside from showing the Easter Bunny's location, the tracker tells the number of baskets the Easter Bunny has delivered, how many carrots he has eaten, how fast he's going and his last stop.

The tracker has real-time updates, so there is no need to refresh the app or website.

The app also features other Easter theme games such as image pairing, memory games, and word finder.

