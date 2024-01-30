Want to live in a home without the ownership duties? Check out this new Round Rock project

Good afternoon, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

A developer specializing in multifamily housing has begun leasing a project in Round Rock that will bring 247 rental homes to the fast-growing suburb just north of Austin.

Unlike typical apartment living, the single-family rent houses planned for YardHomes Meadow Lake in Round Rock will have fenced-in backyards, giving residents more than 250 square feet of outdoor space. Rents are expected to range from $1,650 a month to $2,830 a month, for homes with one, two and three bedrooms.

Located at 3350 College Park Dr., Urban Moment Development says its project illustrates the company's fresh take on multifamily living. It's called YardHomes Meadow Lake, and is set for a grand opening in March.

I had occasion to meet up with Jim Campbell, founder and chairman of Urban Moment, back in 2019.

At that time, Campbell was helping to pioneer the concept of build-to-rent housing in Austin with a project called Urbana at Goodnight Ranch, which he developed in southeast Austin. We talked about Urbana, and the growing trend around the country of builders constructing single-family homes that are available for rent only. Read more in my article here.

In 2019, local real estate consultant Charles Heimsath, who conducted a market study for Campbell, told me: “There’s nothing like it exactly in Austin today."

Heimsath said Campbell's project had a modern design and bold colors that gave it a different look and feel from some of the other rental home communities in the Austin market.

"It’s a good tweener between renting a flat in a large apartment community and moving into a single family home,“ Heimsath said in 2019.

This rendering depicts the pool area planned for a development that will bring 247 rental homes to Round Rock. The developer says the homes will combine "the flexibility and convenience of apartment living with the privacy and spaciousness of a single-family home."

At YardHomes Meadow Lake, rents will range from $1,650 a month to $2,830 a month, for homes with one, two and three bedrooms ranging in size from 635 square feet to 1,375 square feet.

Unlike typical apartment living, residents will have fenced-in backyards, giving each home more than 250 square feet of outdoor space.

“We're transforming the apartment living experience by presenting an innovative approach to residential housing that seamlessly combines the flexibility and convenience of apartment living with the privacy and spaciousness of a single-family home," Campbell said.

Amenities at the Round Rock project include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and smart technology, such as Ring doorbells, keyless entry and high-speed Fiber GIG internet service. The community also will have lounge areas with fire pits, grilling stations, pocket parks, a fitness center, a pool, two dog parks and a dog wash station.

This rendering shows the modern farmhouse design of what ultimately will be 247 rental homes planned for Round Rock.

Urban Moment has two other projects under construction in the Austin region: YardHomes Hero Way in Leander and YardHomes Cottonwood Creek in Hutto.

In addition, the company plans to break ground later this year on three more projects, one each in North Austin, Pflugerville and Georgetown. Outside of Austin, the company is gearing up to deliver its first rent homes in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

Kelly Dwyer, president of Urban Moment, said the projects represent the next generation of the company's trademarked YardHomes brand that it introduced in the past year.

The latest version, Dwyer said, features a modern farmhouse design and offers more open space, amenities and enhanced interior finishes. Dwyer said Urban Moment plans to bring YardHomes to all the major metros in Texas.

This rendering depicts the interior of one of the 247 rental homes planned for Round Rock by Urban Moment Development.

