Want to live in the suburbs with easy access to NYC? Ridgewood might be the place for you

So, you’re considering making the move to Ridgewood?

Picture this: You just moved to town. It’s your families first weekend in your new home, and you’re eager to explore the village: enjoying sidewalk dining, checking out the upcoming events Van Nest Square — Music Fest! The annual classic car show! — maybe stopping at Graydon Pool, more than 100 years old and nearly 3 acres in size.

This all sounds so great, right?

But is the perception of Ridgewood — idyllic homes, bustling downtown, friendly shop owners — the reality? Don’t worry, we got you covered. Here's our guide to deciding whether Ridgewood is right for you.

The draw of Ridgewood

Perception: Ridgewood draws well-heeled suburbanites to pricey homes with manicured lawns and a NIMBY attitude.

Reality: Many Ridgewood residents value and foster a close-knit community.

Our series, Move Right In, explores what it's like to live in different areas of North Jersey.

The village, nuzzled along the western border of Bergen, is about 20 miles from Midtown Manhattan with pleasing views of the city skyline. It is made of two sections: the residential streets, with a quaint family friendly atmosphere, and the more bustling downtown area.

There's pretty much everything you could want here: coffee shops, shoe repair stores, flower shops and enough food options to eat to your heart's content. You name it, and downtown Ridgewood probably has probably been there, done that.

Carol Mirra and Gina Pear have been a part of the Ridgewood community for years. Pear has lived in Ridgewood her entire life, and though Mirra is not a Ridgewood resident, she worked there for more than 20 years.

"In a place like this, you really get to know everyone," Pear said. "Everyone is always friendly and you see the same people often, so you get to know them on a closer level."

Because of Ridgewood's walkability, you can go from this bustling downtown area to the quiet residential streets in minutes. But, at the same time, town's walkable layout might not be the best to navigate on days with bad weather.

"The downside of a town like this is that when the weather is bad, nobody comes out," Mirra said. "Unlike a regular mall, you have to be outside when you're in downtown Ridgewood, so you can't get away from the bad weather."

Ridgewood real estate

An American flag flying over the Ridgewood train station, seen on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021. The view is from the village parking garage.

Perception: Ridgewood is filled with picturesque and affordable family homes.

Reality: While the homes found in Ridgewood are visually appealing and big enough for large families, they do fall on the pricier end of the market.

The homes for sale in Ridgewood cost a pretty penny, so if you're considering making the move, you better be prepared to have a pretty hefty budget.

As of now, you can look to pay anywhere from $975,000 for a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Clinton Avenue, to as much as $4.5 million for a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on a two-acre lot on Knollwood Road.

The upside, though, is that any area of Ridgewood is an ideal location to be, according to Colleen Kossoff, executive team leader at Keller Williams Village Square Realty in Ridgewood.

"No matter where they end up in Ridgewood, they feel that that's the best place to be," she said. "It's almost like there isn't a section of Ridgewood that people live in that go, 'Oh, I want to go someplace else.' Wherever they land, they are happy."

If those price tags feel just a bit too scary to commit to just yet, you can always choose to rent instead to test the area out. But, keep in mind that the prices will still be high, with two-bedroom units available anywhere from $2,500 to $4,700.

Activities in Ridgewood

Perception: Ridgewood is a nice neighborhood, but there's not a lot to do in the area other than eating and shopping.

Reality: The village holds regular events throughout the year for residents of all ages, and has plenty of entertainment options available.

In the park at Van Nest Square, there are events like farmer's markets, Music Fest and the annual classic car show, to name a few.

Nearby, there are also things such as tennis and pickleball courts, as well as a skate park. And, while Ridgewood's historic Warner Theater is no more, the owners plan to potentially redevelop the space into a single-auditorium performing arts venue.

Commute from Ridgewood

Car headlights streak along a stretch of Franklin Ave. that passes under the Ridgewood Train Station.

Perception: Ridgewood's ideal location in Bergen makes it a good suburb for those looking to commute to New York City.

Reality: A commute from Ridgewood is still lengthy and requires a hefty budget.

Unfortunately, Ridgewood doesn't get a gold star for those looking to commute to work every day but I'd let's say it gets more of a silver star (they're trying, okay?).

The Ridgewood Train Station runs straight through downtown and the trip is about an hour, including a transfer in Secaucus. If you have to make this trip regularly for work, a month worth of rides will ring up to $312.

Another option would be NJ Transit bus routes 163 and 164 from Van Nest Square Bus Terminal, also conveniently located in downtown Ridgewood, to Port Authority in Manhattan. This ride will take longer than an hour, though, but that monthly commuting cost will ring in less than the train, at $224.

If public transportation feels just a bit too risky for you (it's no secret that NJ Transit has its fair share of issues), Route 17 passes straight through Ridgewood, and other highways such as Route 208, Route 4 and the Garden State Parkway are all located anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes away.

Ridgewood Schools

Students in Hawes Elementary School's SAIL program bring their new snack cart to staff within the school, offering pre-packaged food and drinks for sale. The snack cart program teaches the students real-life social and financial skills.

Perception: Because many people raise their families in Ridgewood, it must have a good school system.

Reality: Ridgewood has some of the best public schools in North Jersey.

The Ridgewood Public School system does get a gold star.

The village has the Glen School for preschoolers, as well as Benjamin Franklin and George Washington Middle Schools for sixth through eighth grades. There are six elementary schools to choose from: Ridge, Hawe, Somerville, Orchard, Willard and Travell.

Then there's Ridgewood High School, which serves more than 1,700 students with an almost 100 percent graduation rate. In addition, students here test well above the state level in math, reading and science proficiency, and students typically score in the 92 percentile on state learning assessments.

The Ridgewood social scene

The Goldmund String Quartet performed in January at Parlance Chamber Concerts at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood.

Perception: Ridgewood is a quiet town without a lot of formal social activities.

Reality: New residents will have no problem finding ways to be social, especially young families with children.

The social scene in Ridgewood could come across both positively and negatively, depending on what you are looking for.

In terms of nightlife, there are plenty of options available. But, these settings are not the high-energy clubs you'd find in other nearby towns

Bars such as MacMurphy's and Steel Wheel Tavern offer a more relaxed version of going out, often including life music and a lot of indoor and outdoor seating for more conversational get-togethers.

When it comes to day time activities, Ridgewood thrives. New residents can join Ridgewood Newcomers, a volunteer-based club that helps people get to know their new community.

There is also the Ridgewood YMCA, where you can find health and wellness classes for all ages, as well as enrichment courses and camps for younger children. The YMCA also accepts volunteers, for those looking to help run the programs.

As for places of worship, Ridgewood has its fair share of places available, such as Grace Church and Temple Israel & Jewish Community Center. There are also many places of worship in surrounding towns, if Ridgewood does not have what you are looking for.

So, move right in to Ridgewood: A quaint, family-friend suburb with upscale living and views of New York City.

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood NJ real estate: Guide to this North Jersey town