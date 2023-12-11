Want more apartment space for less money? Here’s where you should rent in Louisville

If you're looking to rent an apartment in Louisville and want to get the most square footage for your money, head south.

A study by RentCafe, a blog that writes about topics related to apartments, found that people can get more apartment space with a $1,700 budget in southwest Louisville neighborhoods like Shively or Lake Dreamland. The least space for that budget is found in the Highlands and Germantown, east of downtown Louisville.

RentCafe analyzed places in each state that would be more cost effective for renters when looking for more square footage. It used a $1,700 budget because that is approximately the national average for rent.

"The most cost-effective options for renters in Louisville are typically found in the southern and southwestern parts of the city," a release from the study stated. "For instance, zip code 40272 boasts 1,542 square feet, 40291 provides a roomy 1,548 square feet, while 40214 offers 1,471 square feet of living space for $1,700."

People who rent in southwest Louisville could get a maximum of 1,732 square feet space, and people who rent east of downtown could get an apartment of 890 square feet within the budget.

"Louisville has carved out a double presence in the national list of top 50 zip codes for renters seeking the best value for $1,700.Zip code 40216 secures the 25th position, while zip code 40258 claims the 50th spot," the release stated.

People can see the square footage available for $1,700 in each Louisville ZIP code on RentCafe's website.

More: Crystal chandeliers and grand foyers: Check out these four $1M+ homes for sale near Louisville

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Want a larger apartment for less money? Rent in southern Louisville