Want Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ free? Here's how you can get some streaming services for free

Our love of streaming movies and TV is becoming more expensive.

We clearly love to stream. As of June, there are 113 million U.S. households accessing streaming services, according to research firm Kantar.

However, the prices to stream our favorite programming continue to rise. Most recently, the Walt Disney Co.y announced earlier this month plans to hike the prices for streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

Subscribers to the current Disney+ plan without ads will see the biggest increase, with prices rising $3 from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month. A basic plan with ads will launch on Dec. 8 at $7.99 monthly.

Earlier this year, Netflix raised prices for its service, which now starts at $9.99, and bumps its popular Standard plan to $15.49 per month. Costs could change again as Netflix explores adding cheaper subscription plans that include ads.

There is some good news: Consumers can add most of the top streaming services for free. For example, many wireless carriers offer free access to some services as perks for joining certain plans.

Bear in mind, that doesn't mean you can get most or all your streaming services for free, but if you know your viewing habits, you can possibly save a few dollars a month if you know where to look.

How to get Netflix for free

T-Mobile customers can get either a basic or standard subscription for free depending on their plan. If you have a single-line Magenta Max plan, which starts at $85 a month, or a multi-line plan, you get basic Netflix for free. The standard plan, which allows viewing on two HD screens at the same time, is available free on all T-Mobile Magenta Max plans.

How to get Hulu for free

Students can get a special Spotify bundle for $4.99 per month which includes both Hulu and Showtime for free. Verizon Wireless customers on select Unlimited plans can also receive access to a Disney+ bundle which includes Hulu for free as part of their plan.

How to get Amazon Video for free

If you have Amazon Prime, which includes free shipping on millions of items on Amazon, you receive the streaming service for free.

How to get Disney+ for free

Verizon Wireless includes free access to a Disney+ bundle which includes the service along with Hulu and ESPN+ with select unlimited data plans.

How to get HBO Max for free

Some AT&T Unlimited plans include free access to HBO Max, according to a support page from AT&T updated in June. The service also includes collections of programming available to watch for free without a subscription.

How to get Paramount+ for free

Earlier this month, Walmart announced it will offer the Paramount+ streaming service for free to members of its Walmart+ program, which offers free shipping on some products and exclusive deals.

How to get Discovery+ for free

As of Wednesday, Discovery+ does not have a permanent option for free access to the streaming service. However, Verizon does offer Unlimited customers the option to sign up to Discovery+ free for six months.

How to get Peacock for free

Peacock is one of the rare services offering a free tier, where customers can get access to a limited selection of shows and movies for free. However, some Xfinity customers can get free access to Peacock Premium, which offers more TV shows and movies as well as some live sports.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get free streaming subscriptions: From Netflix, Hulu to Disney+