Want to be only inhabitant of a SW Florida island? Here's your chance. 13 things to know

Want to be the only inhabitant of a Southwest Florida island? Here's your chance.

But you'll need about $21 million — the asking price. Here's 13 things to know.

In the Know: Buck Key parcel area, as shown in Lee County Appraiser Office data.

1. Where can you be only resident of a SW Florida island for $21 million?

Wedged between Hurricane Lagoon and Roosevelt Channel, the parcel is on unoccupied 350-acre Buck Key Island. You don't get all of that for the sale price. Most of the island is protected.

It's across the channel from Captiva Island's ‘Tween Waters resort near the South Seas compound, which began to accept a few guests this past week ahead of schedule in a first phase of a Hurricane Ian rebuild costing up to $1 billion.

In the Know: The large green land mass east of Captiva on the center right of the photo is Buck Key, an undeveloped island.

2. What do you receive as part of your multi-million dollar investment?

"The only privately owned site on Buck Key, (about) 14.1 acres, primarily uplands, surrounded by expansive preserved land and tropical hammock," according to LSI Companies, which listed the land in time for Independence Day. "This uninhabited tropical island affords the ultimate privacy and seclusion."

The offering includes an existing private landing dock.

In the Know: Outlined parcel for sale on Buck Key by LSI Companies.

3. What are options on your independent waterfront oasis near Captiva?

If the purchaser decides not to go it alone in a unique coastal paradise, the investor could consider a limited number of private luxury estate homes, based on Lee County's Comprehensive Land Use Plan, and LSI says rezoning wouldn't be needed for large residential lots. An LSI master concept plan showed up to eight upscale abodes. At the moment, there is no power or road system. County officials say a typical septic system would not work with the 2 to 4 feet elevation of the site, and they would anticipate mitigation costs of about $200,000 per unit.

Over the decades, the property has been on and off the market and also has been considered for conservation, which is another option for a buyer. As recently as last autumn, county leaders discussed the possibility at the committee level of acquiring it for preservation but have balked at the pricing.

In the Know: Buck Key locator map

4. Who are current long-time owners of the Southwest Florida parcel?

Captiva Key LLC, operated by the Watrous family, who first purchased in the 1970s, partly through inheritance money, and trace their roots to the late Thomas Theodore Watrous, the owner of a sugar and banana plantation in Honduras, according to data from the Captiva Island Historical Society, which did a Buck Key documentary.

Watrous also developed the bayfront Colonial Hotel, which was Sarasota's oldest inn when it was demolished in 1962, news archives show. The company of his late son, Winston S. Watrous of Sarasota, who was the first mass manufacturer of the Whirlwind rotary lawn mower and held patents, was sold to Toro Company, which ran with the concept and called it "one of the best business decisions" it ever made.

In the Know: Buck Key is the area in green.

5. Nature is the key feature of Buck Key

Except for the LLC's sliver, the rest is protected by government as a preserved wildlife sanctuary with Jamaican dogwood and mastic trees, which grow in the two-mile long island's tropical hardwood hammocks. Some cultures use mastic sap for glue, and its ripe fruits are prized for their ﬂavor, according to a University of Florida study.

"You go over to Buck Key, and you disappear into nature," said long-time kayak tour guide John Houston, who was part of the historical society's documentary. "You disappear into true Florida, into Southwest Florida."

In the Know: Location of Buck Key per Google Maps.

6. What can you find among Buck Key's tropical hardwood hammocks?

The University of Florida report found "rare, endangered and threatened species of plants and animals growing far more lushly than they would in other environments, including the tropical habitats of the Florida Keys. (The) archaeobotanical ﬁnds at Buck Key revealed a great deal of variety for such a small island, with at least ﬁve plant communities represented. Remains of edible fruits of sea grapes indicate a coastal strand habitat.

"Its topography consists of beach ridges, ﬂat, open sunny areas in the center of the island and lowland mangrove forests at its edges. (According) to geologists, the Buck Key land formation accumulated mainly between the years 440 and 1010."

In the Know: Location of Buck Key per Google Maps.

7. If you buy the land, would you become first inhabitant of Buck Key?

Well, no, according to UF's report: "Three archaeological sites exceed 10 feet in elevation. (Habitation) sites show evidence of discrete, functional areas that could have been a Calusa village, including a living area, a possible ceremonial area and an activity area for tool making. The native people left evidence of post hole locations, recognized from diﬀerences in color, texture and constituents of the soil compared with the surrounding soil. They also left evidence of cooking activities with burned shell, ash and animal bone.

"One activity area showed evidence of shell tool production in various stages. A radiocarbon date for that area yielded a range between the years 610 and 845. (The) burial ground at Buck Key was looted for many years by local residents in the Fort Myers area. Dozens if not hundreds of human remains were removed during the 20th century. A small, undisturbed portion was investigated by archaeologists, revealing that intact burials had been mindfully placed in small, diﬀuse groups on a sand ridge, then covered with sand between the years 1000 and 1160."

In the Know: Land on uninhabited Buck Key for sale

8. Since the formation of the United States, has anyone else lived there?

The Seminole Wars and the Civil War of the 1800s may have turned Buck Key into a hideout, or at least a hunting ground, as military vessels sailed, patrolled and traded along Pine Island Sound routes and Peace, Myakka and Caloosahatchee river ports, according to the UF report by Randell Research Center historian Denége Patterson:

"The George Ormsby family homesteaded the southern end of Buck Key in 1897, planting citrus and other tropical fruits. George’s brother William homesteaded 67 adjoining acres. The Ormsbys were largely responsible for organizing the ﬁrst Buck Key school. It opened in 1897 (and) attracted 12 students from Buck Key, Captiva Island and Wulfert (settlement) on Sanibel Island. It was the only public school available in the area until 1901. The family left the island after 1914."

9. Has Buck Key always been a standalone island in its SWFL history?

Whether Buck Key was once connected to the northern portion of Captiva Island is a mystery although it has been researched, and there are some clues. Captiva and North Captiva were united until a hurricane opened Redﬁsh Pass in 1921, Patterson said.

"Evidence of specific beach ridges before the year 850 on Captiva Island’s middle part and on Buck Key’s northern end suggest a pattern going in a northeast-to-southwest direction as if the ridges were being deposited along an old inlet," she said. "This would have placed Captiva Island on the north side, and today’s Buck Key on the south side. The inlet could have been located at the narrowest portion of Captiva Island where Roosevelt Channel is now widest."

In the Know: Teddy Roosevelt said he "thoroughly" enjoyed fishing in Southwest Florida.

10. What president enjoyed fishing in the channel adjacent to Buck Key?

Teddy Roosevelt, for whom the channel is named, came to fish in the region between 1916 and 1920 including being part of a group with scientist Russell Coles that landed a 12-foot manta ray or "devil fish" weighing 1,550 pounds, the late Robert C. Halgrim, the Edison Home's curator, told The News-Press in the 1970s. In a News-Press story, Marie Dickey Kalman described the sight of Roosevelt and six-man crew's encounter with a ray that towed his boat for two miles in a struggle off Captiva that likely wouldn't be allowed today with the now threatened species.

"He'd come especially to tackle giant rays," she said of the president, drawn to the thrill after reading about a previous capture of a significantly larger one by Coles for study by the American Museum of Natural History. "As soon as a ray was sighted, out went the small guide boat early the next morning. It isn't much of a trick to harpoon a ray, but the difficult part is to wear down his unbelievable endurance enough to beach him. That was the sport. (It) wasn't until noon that they got him on the beach."

In the Know: Teddy Roosevelt and scientist Russell Coles with their captured ray in Southwest Florida, courtesy of Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University.

11. What did Teddy Roosevelt think about that area in his adventures?

"The sunsets were wonderful," the News-Press reported Roosevelt said in 1917. "There was a growing moon and the nights were very lovely. The soft, warm water lapped across the side of the boat while the air was radiant with moonlight."

In Scribner's Magazine, he wrote of a "thoroughly enjoyable" trip: "Graceful coconut palms, with fronds, which waved ceaselessly, broke the thick growth of the mangroves, which came down into the water. The number and tameness of the big birds showed what protection has done for the bird life of Florida of recent years. The plumed lesser blue herons, and more rarely, the great blue heron and the lovely plumed white egret, perched in the trees or flapped across. (The) Pompano, the most delicious of all food fishes, skipped like silver flashes through the air."

In the Know: Teddy Roosevelt, left, fishing off Captiva in 1913 with Dr. Russell Coles in this photo taken by 10-year-old Margaret Mickle, who would eventually become the first female writer for the News-Press.

12. How did the first female reporter from The News-Press play into all this?

During a Roosevelt visit, 10-year-old Captiva resident Margaret Mickle was determined to get a picture of the president on a houseboat, as recounted in The News-Press over the decades: "I talked a boy into paddling me out to the boat, and on the way, our boat sank. He swam back to shore, but I just stuck my hand with the camera up in the air and kept going. I got near the boat and started yelling, 'Teddy!'

"Well, if you ever heard Teddy Roosevelt laugh, you sure would have heard it then. He said, 'Anybody who calls me Teddy can come aboard.'" Successful in her mission on a photo that's been reprinted many times far and wide in books, educational and historical studies and other publications, the late reporter also got dinner out of it that evening, would exchange future letters with him, eventually joined the newspaper and wrote "Local Low Downs," an In the Know predecessor. "Bully" to Maggie!

13. What protections are in place for Buck Key?

The Buck Key burial spot is now under the protection of Florida Statute 872.02, which prohibits disturbance of unmarked graves. All Buck Key sites, whether disturbed or undisturbed, are under federal and state protection, according to UF:

"Today, residents and visitors can canoe the mangrove creeks and wade the nearby grassﬂats of Buck Key, knowing that most of the island has been protected."

