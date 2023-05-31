Want to own a lighthouse? Here are 10 the US is giving away or auctioning this year

The United States is giving away lighthouses that once served as beacons for water navigation.

The U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) effort to “deliver value and savings in federal real estate for taxpayers” and protect the heritage of lighthouses is underway, with the agency announcing its annual list of properties that are now available.

Because of technology advancements, lighthouses have become less essential to navigation and many were either demolished or have fallen into neglect.

Since the program’s inception over two decades ago, over $10 million dollars have been raised from about 70 lighthouse auctions to reinvest in the Aids to Navigation mission. The program’s auction sales have ranged from $10,000 to $933,888.

This year’s offerings include a record number of them, with at least six lighthouses that will go to nonprofits or government entities and at least four to the public through auctions.

These lighthouses have aided those at sea or on inland waters, “marking dangerous coastlines and underwater hazards such as rocks and reefs as well as marking safe entries to harbors,” the statement read.

Plymouth Light Station, with an octagonal wooden structure dates to 1842, stands near Cape Cod Bay and Plymouth Bay, April 5, 2023, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The federal government's annual effort to give away or sell lighthouses that are no longer needed for navigation purposes includes 10 lighthouses this year.

The transfer of these historic landmarks began with the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act, which was passed by Congress in 2000.

The act recognizes the significance of lighthouses for maritime traffic, coastal communities, nonprofits and enthusiasts. A total restoration could cost thousands of dollars, and the act requires new owners to be financially able to maintain the station for public education, park, recreation, cultural, or historic preservation purposes “at reasonable times and under reasonable conditions.”

“New owners should expect to have to paint, clean, and possibly restore broken or missing items. Most lighthouses do not have any utilities, so there would be a cost associated with making the lighthouse livable.”

Lighthouses available at no cost

Lynde Point Lighthouse, Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

Nobska Lighthouse, Falmouth (Woods Hole), Massachusetts.

Plymouth/Gurnet Lighthouse, Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Warwick Neck Light, Warwick, Rhode Island.

Little Mark Island and Monument, Harpswell, Maine.

Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse, Erie, Pennsylvania. (NOA period recently closed.)

More information about these lighthouses, including realty contacts, can be found on the GSA's website.

Lighthouses for sale by auction

The “popular lighthouse disposal” opens for the public in June.

How does the process work?

GSA works with the U.S. Coast Guard and National Park Service to determine available lighthouses. Then, a Notice of Availability (NOA) is sent and the competitive application process can begin for no-cost transfers to federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit corporations, educational and community development organizations. Since 2000, the U.S. has transferred 81 lighthouses to local governments and nonprofits.

If no new owner is approved in the initial process, the agency may auction the property to the public in an online auction.

More coverage from the USA TODAY Network

7 charming coastal towns in the U.S. that are perfect for a family vacation

'People love their lighthouse' Maine's iconic Nubble Lighthouse was restored. Take a look inside.

Marblehead Lighthouse called one of most beautiful in the U.S.

Disney Cruise Line reveals 2024 Florida plans, new private island

A WWII bomber vanished in an upstate New York blizzard. A new book tracks the mystery

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lighthouses for sale: Structures available for free or at auction