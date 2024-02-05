Want to rent but need a yard for your fur baby? This Round Rock project may be the ticket

This rendering shows what the YardHome Meadow Lake project, a collection of 247 single-family homes for rent, will look like once built in Round Rock. The homes will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units, each with a fenced-in backyard. The first homes are expected to be ready for residents in late March.

A developer focused on multifamily housing has begun leasing a project in Round Rock that will bring 247 rental homes to the fast-growing suburb just north of Austin.

Planned for 3350 College Park Dr., Urban Moment Development says its build-to-rent project illustrates the company's fresh take on multifamily living. It's called YardHomes Meadow Lake, and the developer is targeting the last week of March for the first 31 houses to be ready for residents to move into. The leasing office, fitness and pool also are expected to be finished by then.

Rents will range from $1,650 a month to $2,830 a month, for homes with one, two and three bedrooms ranging in size from 635 square feet to 1,375 square feet.

Unlike typical apartment living, residents at YardHomes Meadow Lake will have fenced-in backyards, providing residents with more than 250 square feet of outdoor space.

The 247 rental homes planned for YardHomes at Meadow Lake will each have their own fenced-in backyard with more than 250 square feet of outdoor space. Rents are expected to range from $1,650 a month to $2,830 a month, for homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

“We're transforming the apartment living experience by presenting an innovative approach to residential housing that seamlessly combines the flexibility and convenience of apartment living with the privacy and spaciousness of a single-family home," said Jim Campbell, founder and chairman of Urban Moment Development.

In 2019, Campbell helped pioneer the concept of build-to-rent housing in Southeast Austin with a project called Urbana at Goodnight Ranch. Urbana became part of the growing trend locally and around the country of builders constructing single-family homes, made available for rent only.

Urban Moment currently has two other projects under construction in the Austin region: YardHomes Hero Way in Leander and YardHomes Cottonwood Creek in Hutto.

In addition, the company plans to break ground later this year on three more projects, one each in North Austin, Pflugerville and Georgetown. Outside of Austin, the company said it is gearing up to deliver its first rent homes in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

In 2019, Charles Heimsath, who conducted a market-demand study for Campbell's Urbana project called it "a good tweener between renting a flat in a large apartment community and moving into a single-family home."

With its modern design and bold colors, Heimsath said in 2019 that there was nothing quite like Urbana in the Austin area, noting that it had a different look and feel from some of the other rental-only housing communities in the market at that time.

In Round Rock, amenities at YardHomes Meadow Lake will include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and smart technology, such as Ring doorbells, keyless entry and high-speed Fiber GIG internet service. The community also will have lounge areas with fire pits, grilling stations, pocket parks, a fitness center, a pool, two dog parks and a dog wash station.

This rendering shows the pool area planned for a housing project that will have 247 single-family rent homes in Round Rock. The developer says the homes will combine "the flexibility and convenience of apartment living with the privacy and spaciousness of a single-family home."

Kelly Dwyer, president of Urban Moment, said the company's latest projects mark the next generation of its trademarked YardHomes brand that it introduced in the past year.

The new version, Dwyer said, features a modern farmhouse design and offers more open space, amenities and enhanced interior finishes. Dwyer said Urban Moment plans to bring YardHomes to all the major metros in Texas.

This rendering shows the modern farmhouse design of what ultimately will be a 247-unit rental home project planned for Round Rock.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: rent homes Urban Moment Development build-to-rent housing