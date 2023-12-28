If You Want To Retire With $1 Million This Is When You Need To Start Saving — Most Americans Don't Start At This Age

Young adults need to start saving regularly by age 25 at the latest to accumulate at least $1 million by retirement, according to a recent study by the Milken Institute. Starting early allows savers to take advantage of compound interest, which can significantly increase the value of their retirement fund over time.

The study revealed that different generations of Americans have varied significantly in their retirement savings timelines. For example, baby boomers, who are entering retirement in large numbers, typically commenced their savings journey at the age of 35. Generation X members generally began saving at a median age of 30.

Retirement planning often takes a back seat, overshadowed by immediate financial obligations and life’s demands. Yet, the foundation of a secure retirement lies in early and consistent planning.

The Crucial Early Start: 20s And 30s

Starting to save in your 20s or 30s is crucial for building a substantial retirement fund. The average American begins saving at 31, an age that provides several decades to grow savings through compound interest. The guiding principle is the sooner, the better. Financial advisers recommend saving at least 10% of your income monthly, capitalizing on time and compound interest to buffer against market fluctuations​​.

For instance, someone who begins saving at age 35 and contributes $10,000 annually for 30 years will, owing to compound interest, end up with a more substantial retirement fund than someone who starts later but saves more. The advantage is time, which allows for lesser investments to grow significantly over the years​​.

Mid-Life Catch-Up: 40s And 50s

If you start saving for retirement in your 40s or 50s, the strategy shifts. By age 50, a good benchmark is having saved three to six times your preretirement gross income. This metric guides you toward assessing your savings progress and adjusting your strategies accordingly​​.

Those who haven’t started by their mid-50s can still make significant strides. Financial expert Suze Orman suggests delaying retirement benefits until age 70, if feasible, to maximize monthly benefits, which can be 77% higher than starting at 62, the earliest eligibility age for Social Security benefits​​.

The Last Decade Before Retirement: 60s

Entering your 60s, the focus shifts to fine-tuning your retirement strategy. For those planning to retire at 67, the age to receive full Social Security benefits, consistent annual contributions can lead to a substantial sum by retirement. For example, starting at 35 and consistently contributing until 67 can lead to a retirement fund several times larger than the total contributions, assuming a 7% annual return rate​​.

Tips for Catching Up on Retirement Savings

Maximize catch-up contributions: If you’re older than 50, take advantage of catch-up contributions allowed in retirement accounts like 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). These contributions are over the standard limit, helping you accelerate your savings.

Consult a financial adviser: Professional advice can be invaluable, especially for late starters. A financial adviser can help tailor a strategy to your situation and goals.

Reevaluate investment strategies: Consider adjusting your investment portfolio to balance growth potential and risk, especially if you’re starting late.

Cut unnecessary expenses: Reduce nonessential spending to free up more funds for retirement savings.

Increase income streams: Look for opportunities to increase your income, such as part-time work or freelance projects.

Delay Social Security benefits: If possible, delay taking Social Security benefits until age 70 to maximize the monthly payout.

The best age to start saving for retirement is as early as possible, ideally in your 20s or 30s, but it’s never too late to begin. Even those starting later in life can make substantial gains by adjusting their savings strategy and possibly delaying retirement. The key is to start at whatever stage you are in life and consistently build toward a financially secure retirement.

