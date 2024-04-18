Want to save money on Florida toll roads? Here's how and how the new Toll Relief Program works

There are two payment options when it comes to using Florida's toll roads, but one will cost you more.

Florida's toll-by-plate program is for motorists who use toll roads but do not have a Florida SunPass or any other Florida compatible transponder. Using toll-by-plate is more expensive, especially if you regularly travel via toll roads.

Want to save even more money? There are several options out there, including the Toll Relief Program that started April 1.

What is Florida toll-by-plate?

"Toll-by-plate is a payment option for customers who do not have SunPass or any other Florida compatible transponder when travelling on electronic toll collection facilities," according to FloridasTurnpike.com.

How does toll-by-plate work if you drive on a Florida toll road?

Under the toll-by-plate program, a photo is taken of a vehicle’s license plate when no SunPass or any other Florida compatible transponder is detected as it travels under the tolling equipment.

"A toll enforcement invoice is then mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle for the toll(s) incurred over a 30-day period, plus a $2.50 administrative charge," according to FloridasTurnpike.com.

SunPass is the electronic Prepaid Toll Program operated by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation.

Florida interoperable transponders are E-PASS, Uni, and LeeWay .

Is toll-by-plate cheaper than purchasing a Florida SunPass?

No. SunPass customers pay less.

FloridasTurnpike.com estimated SunPass customers pay on average 25% less on tolls when compared to toll-by-plate.

➤ SunPass toll calculator

Florida map of toll roads and bridges

Florida toll roads and bridges.

Toll Relief Program started April 1 to help motorists save 50%

The Toll Relief Program started April 1 to help SunPass customers save more on tolls. Registration is not required, but SunPass customers must meet the eligibility requirements.

Each transponder with 35 or more paid transactions that occur within a calendar month automatically receives a 50% toll credit.

Who is eligible for the Toll Relief Program?

To be eligible for the Toll Relief Program, you must:

Have a SunPass account or Florida interoperable account in good standing.

Have a two-axle vehicle.

Have a properly mounted transponder with 35 or more paid transactions that occur within a calendar month.

Be a SunPass or Florida interoperable customer who travels on the toll facilities in Florida that accept electronic toll payment.

SunPass discounts, rebates help some motorists save even more money

Frequent users and commuters can save even more money on SunPass toll roads and bridges that offer discount plans.

These special discount plans may have requirements for residency, vehicle occupancy, number-of-trips or time-of-day restrictions.

➤ See what rebates and discounts are available where you travel

What states accept SunPass?

Map shows states that accept Florida's SunPass Mini and Sunpass Pro.

Both the SunPass Mini and the SunPass PRO work across Florida, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and parts of Texas.

The SunPass PRO also works anywhere E-ZPass is accepted: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

What's the difference between the SunPass Mini and the SunPass Pro?

Here's a comparison between the SunPass Mini and the SunPass Pro.

The major differences include price, whether it can be moved from car to car, whether it can be used on a motorcycle and the number of states where it is compatible.

The SunPass Mini: Cheaper, can't be moved from car to car

The SunPass Mini.

Cost: $4.99, plus tax

Saves time and money: Yes

Movable from car to car: No

Can be used with motorcycles: No

SunPass plus parking: Yes

Works in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas: Yes, but only parts of Texas

Works where E-ZPass is accepted: No

The SunPass Pro: More expensive, can be moved from car to car and even used on motorcycles

The Sunpass Pro.

Cost: $14.95, plus tax

Saves time and money: Yes

Movable from car to car: Yes

Can be used with motorcycles: Yes

SunPass plus parking: Yes

Works in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas: Yes, but only parts of Texas

Works where E-ZPass is accepted: Yes

What is a Florida Managed Lane?

Managed lanes are highway lanes designed to help solve congestion. They can take on many forms including reversible lanes, high-occupancy vehicle lanes, and express lanes.

Managed lanes are highway lanes designed to help solve congestion. They can take on many forms including reversible lanes, high-occupancy vehicle lanes, and express lanes, according to i4express.com.

Florida Managed Lanes can only be used by customers with an active SunPass or another Florida-accepted transponder.

Violators are charged for the toll amount, administrative fees and a daily $25 violation charge.

➤ Maps of managed lanes by region

➤ Managed lanes in FDOT's 5-year plan

The Florida Department of Transportation said benefits of using managed lanes include:

Provide travel choices.

Offer predictable travel times.

Manage traffic congestion.

Reduce fuel consumption.

Decrease air pollution.

Support transit usage.

