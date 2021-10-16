U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,143.18
    +2,519.30 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Want the Sony a7s III? It’s Yours, and with a Good Lens Too!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We liked the Sony a7s III: just check out our review. This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest camera model? That’s fine. There’s a lot of ways Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you’re interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

Sony Alpha Camera and Lens Promotion Deals

The follows deals and promotions are currently in effect with Sony. Go check these out!

