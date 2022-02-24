U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Want to support the people of Ukraine? These apps and websites can help you send money

Marc Saltzman
·4 min read

As world leaders have cautioned for weeks, Russian president Vladimir Putin has launched what President Joe Biden called an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on neighboring Ukraine.

The military operation has triggered international condemnation, with fears of mass casualties, and many are looking to support the Ukrainian people in some capacity, with donations that go towards medical supplies, humanitarian aid, psychological services, military equipment, and other causes.

A handful of vetted non-profit organizations have been shared by journalists for those looking to help, with various sites, apps, social media pages, and crowdfunding initiatives to provide monetary aid for various charities and platforms.

GAS PRICES: Will they keep rising after Russia invasion of Ukraine? Here's what we know

NOT JUST FOR ZOOM: 5 ways to use your webcam other than meetings

A few to consider:

Come Back Alive Foundation

Founded in 2014, the Kyiv-based Come Back Alive Foundation is one of the largest charities in Ukraine, which primarily fundraises for Ukraine’s military, to aid soldiers and volunteers with supplies, including equipment (thermographic cameras and night vision devices), drones, personal body protection, and specialized software.

Co-organizer of the Invictus Games in Ukraine since 2019, Come Back Alive is a non-governmental organization that also supports training, psychological assistance, medical help, and other projects. Its Facebook page shares stories, photos, and videos.

To contribute from abroad, the charity accepts secure money transfers, crypto donations (Bitcoin), and an option to contribute via monthly Patreon membership (in one of three options).

Ukrainians gather for &quot;Mariupol is Ukraine&quot; in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Ukrainians gather for "Mariupol is Ukraine" in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Army SOS

Similarly, Army SOS also uses donated funds to support Ukrainian soldiers in various ways.

As detailed on its website and Facebook page, the Army SOS Citizen’s Initiative manages purchases of necessary ammunition, shields, intercommunication and reconnaissance facilities, uniforms and food supply.

“We deliver all goods directly to the unit’s emplacement and pass them right to the hands of our warriors,” the Army SOS website says.

United Help Ukraine

This non-profit organization receives and distributes donations, food and medical supplies to displaced Ukrainians “affected by Russia’s invasion.”

Along with raising awareness of the crisis in Ukraine with the international community, the charity’s fundraising activities help wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and families of wounded and killed soldiers.

A PayPal link is available from the official United Help Ukraine website and its Facebook page.

Red Cross

Donations made to the Ukraine crisis supports humanitarian work in the embattled country, to help people cope with the consequences of conflict.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and Ukrainian Red Cross Society support food-producing initiatives and infrastructure repair (including water-pumping stations), as well rebuilding damaged homes, and providing aid to hospitals, schools, mental health facilities, and community centers.

Money can be sent as a one-time donation or monthly contribution to the cause.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU)

With a goal “to provide aid to the people of Ukraine, so that they may fulfill fundamental rights and freedoms,” RSU is a non-profit charity whose programs are mostly focused on medical rehabilitation.

As outlined at its website and Facebook page, donations (through PayPal) assist severely injured soldiers by supporting medical help and rehabilitation; treat hospital patients wounded in conflict by supplying emergency medical aid and supplies; and satisfy housing needs to soldiers of Ukraine and their families, among other efforts.

Other Ukrainian charities

Razom for Ukraine and Sunflower of Peace are both recommended through a crowdsourced list of fundraisers and charities put together by Ukrainian journalists. Collected funds go toward purchasing and distributing first aid kits and medical supply packs to the doctors and volunteers who treat soldiers on the frontlines, and medical rehabilitation for those who are injured.

To help children affected by war, Voices of Children is a charitable foundation that provides psychological and psychosocial support to children, “to help them overcome the consequences of armed conflict,” per its website.

Donations, which can be made with a credit card or Google Pay account, go towards art therapy, psychologists to help children in boarding schools, family therapy, and more.

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Or subscribe to his weekly Tech It Out podcast at https://marcsaltzman.com/podcasts.

Tech tips

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Help Ukraine: You can donate to send support with these websites, apps

