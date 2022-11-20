Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan. Tainan is the most popular city for tourists in Taiwan

Tainan, the ancient capital of nearly 400 years, preserves the most complete historic sites and traditional culture

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huge LED at LOTTERIA building in Ho Chi Minh City saw the appearance of unique promotional images advertising Tainan City, Taiwan's old capital with close to 400 years of history. Ranking and overall evaluation based on search volume, SNS tags and actual visitor numbers to Tainan's tourist spots published in Tainan, and with a creativity to evoke long-awaited thoughts of traveling abroad: "Want to Travel to Truly Taiwan, Truly Tainan" as an international city promotion theme, using the high degree of attention on Taiwan and the global craze to make and share travel videos on SNS, 10 Tainan highlights with historical significance: Chikan Tower, Hsu Feng Hao, Chimei Museum, Madou Daitian Temple, Anping Tree House, Beimen Crystal Church, Sicao Green Tunnel, Dingtouer Sandbar, Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields, and Ten Drum Culture Village were selected by a professional photography team to be "Tainan's 10 Must-See Attractions" to feature lightbox and video ads; four consecutive weeks of exposure created enthusiasm and sharing in the community to become the most popular tourist city in Taiwan for sightseeing.

The Ancient Capital promotional images of Tainan City shown at LOTTERIA building in Ho Chi Minh City

Tainan is known for its "Delicious delicacies that heal the soul."

The city has received recognition from the world-famous gourmet travel review magazine the Michelin Green Guide and features in this year's Bib Gourmand list of recommendations as a must-visit city for international visitors to Taiwan. CNN calls Tainan "Taiwan's capital of food." A columnist for the US Wall Street Journal recommended Tainan as a world-class food museum. Visit the city to find out why international foodies say "You haven't tried the authentic Taiwanese taste until you feast in Tainan."

Before you prepare to restart your overseas travel plans, please first visit the www.twtainan.net Travel Tainan website to plan out your itinerary. Along the way taste local snacks, Michelin-selected traditional flavors and state-banquet-level classic Taiwanese cuisine. Record your own TrulyTainan REELS short video and create your own exclusive food map.

