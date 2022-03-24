U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, New Chainbase, and DFINITY Foundation Announce the Launch of 2022 IC Bootcamp

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11th, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, New Chainbase, and the DFINITY Foundation partnered to announce the 2022 IC Bootcamp, an Internet Computer training program focused on connecting great startup projects being built on the Internet Computer blockchain worldwide with ecosystem resources to jointly explore and develop Web3 dapps, DeFi, games, NFTs, social media, and infrastructure and metaverse projects.

Teams participating in the Bootcamp will receive technological and financial support from the DFINITY Foundation, as well as access to resources offered by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and New Chainbase to help them reliably operate their projects. Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and New Chainbase will also offer selected teams access to systematic training courses regarding developer community development and operation, blockchain team management, and branding. Participants may also receive additional entrepreneurial support from Wanxiang Blockchain, such as financing access, roadshow opportunities, and workspace.

Furthermore, DFINITY engineers and IC technology community developers will formulate dedicated training courses for the Motoko programming language, IC development tools, IC key technologies, and IC application development to provide these teams with fundamental assistance.

The Bootcamp boasts a strong and experienced mentor group, including members of leading blockchain investment institutions who will serve on an expert committee to offer guidance and support. Teams will prepare for two evaluations in total, the first at the mid-term and the second at the end of the term, where each selected team will need to demonstrate their project's achievements and progress.

The DFINITY Foundation and Wanxiang Blockchain will monitor the Bootcamp program until completion while tracking updates. Distinguished teams will have the opportunity to showcase their projects at Global Blockchain Summit and DFINITY events.

"Wanxiang Blockchain has long embraced the vision for an enabling and sustainable blockchain ecosystem, geared up as the incubator and enabler for excellent blockchain projects," said Du Yu, General Director of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and New Chainbase. "We hereby sincerely welcome like-minded teams who aspire to learn more about IC technology and work and grow with IC community."

Dominic Williams, DFINITY Founder and Chief Scientist, noted that "The Internet Computer is the first blockchain where you can build without cloud and legacy IT. It is hundreds of thousands of times more efficient than traditional blockchains, it hosts smart contracts that can serve interactive web directly to end users, and end users can interact with dapps without holding tokens. The development of the Internet Computer dates back to 2015, and has roots in China, including support from Wanxiang, Fenbushi and Amino Capital. In partnership with Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and New Chainbase, IC Bootcamp now supports teams building Web3 startups that run entirely from chain, who are pioneering the world's future internet."

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wanxiang-blockchain-labs-new-chainbase-and-dfinity-foundation-announce-the-launch-of-2022-ic-bootcamp-301509895.html

SOURCE Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

