U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.88
    +62.08 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,842.19
    +464.38 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.60
    +208.97 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.85
    +25.88 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.61
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5230
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6280
    +0.3810 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.86
    +1,356.27 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.02
    +11.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.96
    +72.14 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

War dogs

Brian Heater
·5 min read

Let’s talk about strapping guns to the backs of robots. I’m not a fan (how’s that for taking a stand?). When MSCHF did it with Spot back in February, it was a thought experiment, art exhibit and a statement about where society might be headed with autonomous robotics. And most importantly, of course, it was a paintball gun. Boston Dynamics clearly wasn’t thrilled with the message it was sending, noting:

Today we learned that an art group is planning a spectacle to draw attention to a provocative use of our industrial robot, Spot. To be clear, we condemn the portrayal of our technology in any way that promotes violence, harm, or intimidation.

It’s precisely the sort of thing the company tries to get out in front of. After decades of killer-robot science-fiction, it doesn’t take much to make people jump any time an advanced robot enters the picture. It’s the automaton version of Rule 34 (in staunch defiance of Asimov’s First Law of Robotics): If a robot exists, someone has tried to weaponize it.

As I’ve said in this very column, I’m glad we’re having these conversations now, and I’m happy people are skeptical when the NYPD trots out a branded version of Spot. I also think it’s important to note, for example, that police departments have been using robots for years to perform dangerous tasks like bomb detection. A majority of us would probably agree that saving people from exploding is a good use for a robot.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’m glad Boston Dynamics continues to vocalize its opposition toward using the robot for harm (what constitutes intimidation, when it comes to headless quadrupedal robots, is another conversation altogether). Spot’s makers -- along with a wide swath of the robotics industry -- cut their teeth on DARPA-funded projects. I’d say there’s a pretty big gulf between building a robotic pack mule and a mobile weapon, but these are precisely the sorts of things you need to bake into a mission statement.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Don’t forget to sign up to get the upcoming free newsletter version of Actuator delivered to your inbox.

For this Ghost Robotics dog on display at the Association of the U.S. Army convention in D.C. this week, I’d say intimidation is probably the best-case scenario. I’ll let the rifle’s maker, SWORD Defense Systems, speak for themselves here:

The SWORD Defense Systems Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR) was specifically designed to offer precision fire from unmanned platforms such as the Ghost Robotics Vision-60 quadruped. Featuring safe, chamber, clear, and fire capabilities that allows for safe and reliable deployment of the weapon system – providing the operator an ability to load and safe the weapon at a distance.

If that doesn’t send a cold shiver down your spine, I don’t know what to tell you. Is it ethically that far removed from the attack drones the military has been using for bombing campaigns for decades now? Potentially not. But I’m not a fan of drone strikes, either.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝗦.𝗪.𝗢.𝗥.𝗗. 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰. (@swordinternational)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ghost Robotics certainly can’t be accused to obfuscating its military connection. A solider walking around with the Ghost Vision system is the first thing you see when you visit the company’s site. However you feel about the DoD’s budget, defense funding has historically been a huge part of keeping robotics companies afloat, long before VCs were pumping money into the category. Ghost’s site breaks things down accordingly into defense, homeland and enterprise. A recent highly publicized 5G deal with Verizon falls into the latter.

Recent coverage has highlighted the robotic dogs’ use for patrolling warzones -- not dissimilar from Spot’s functionality in that case. But mounting a gun on the robot changes the math considerably here. There are a lot of questions -- I’ve reached out to Ghost Robotics with some preliminary ones. But this surely isn’t the last we’ll be hearing about this setup.

Image Credits: Dexterity

In non-unmanned-rifle news, Dexterity continues to make waves with another large raise. Just over a year after coming out of stealth with $56.2 million, the Bay Area-based firm is clearly striking while the iron is hot, as interest in automated fulfillment has spiked during the pandemic. Four years after launch, it just raised another $140 million at a $1.4 billion valuation.

The company has been running its systems in the real world for two years now, moving a wide range of different objects, including, “loosely packed deformable polybags, to delicate hot-dog buns, to floppy tortillas, to poorly sealed cardboard boxes, to bags of earthworms, to trays and crates of consumer food, to even a molten birthday cake.” Dexterity plans to use the money to continue the deployment of its first thousand robots.

Image Credits: Yanmar

Closing us out this week is the Yanmar YV01, an autonomous spraying robot designed specifically for vineyards.

“YV01 offers cutting-edge autonomous technology and is flexible, lightweight and environmentally-friendly as it ensures highly accurate spraying on vines,” Yanmar Europe President Peter Aarsen said in a release. "It can be safely and simply operated by a nearby supervisor and it is ideally suited for vineyards which have narrow pathways and where the vines are not tall."

Currently being tested in (where else) Champagne-producing Épernay, France, the system will go on sale next year.

Recommended Stories

  • What chip shortage? MagicCube raises $15M to 'replace all chips,' starting with POS terminals

    MagicCube, a mobile security startup, has raised $15 million in a round led by Mosaik Partners. Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, card-reader/POS hardware maker ID Tech and unnamed individual investors in the fintech space also participated in the financing, which brings the Santa Clara-based startup’s total funding raised to $30 million since its 2014 inception. Put simply, MagicCube’s software-based security technology is aimed at replacing all security chips, which have historically been the standard for safely storing sensitive data and authenticating whoever needs access to it.

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Medtronic Needs to Rebase Before Being Attractive Again

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Tuesday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic , ahead of the medical device maker's ESG investor meeting on Wednesday. Martha said there's a lot going on at Medtronic, including a new brand refresh that will be announced tomorrow. Part of that rebranding will include a new tagline, "engineering the extraordinary," which encapsulates what Medtronic is all about.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a bullish Wednesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to keep the momentum…

  • 'Fake it until you make it': 5G marketing outpaces service reality

    Mobile phone companies advertise high-speed 5G service with U.S. maps splashed with pink or blue to suggest widespread coverage, but the latest generation wireless technology is actually only available less than a third of the time in the best served states, new data shows. 5G technology was designed to be faster than the 4G wireless, with so little latency to help make things like driverless cars possible. 5G running on low band spectrum is the slowest, but it has the advantage of considerable range while mid-band can't travel as far, but is faster.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 review: A bigger screen and more durable design

    The Apple Watch Series 7 is still the best smartwatch around, but if you've got a Series 6 or Series 5, you might not need to make the jump.

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Rising

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher after the company announced announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The company is collaborating with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to drive advancements on the next generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowApple is now likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production t

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • 5G Energy Consumption: What's the Impact of 5G NR in Real Networks?

    To understand the power usage in real 5G networks and RAN nodes, we take a closer look at data from a European network. Data was collected from all nodes every 15 minutes for 24 hours in July 2021.

  • Dynatrace Inc. Shares Exceed 52-Week High

    Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) traded today at a new 52-week high of $76.28. Approximately 435,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dynatrace Inc. have traded between a low of $33.83 and a high of $76.28 and are now at $75.44, which is 123% above that low price. Based on a current price of $75.44, Dynatrace Inc. is currently 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.66. Dynatrace Inc. off

  • What to expect from Apple’s October 18th ‘Unleashed’ event

    We take a look at everything we could potentially see Apple announce during its upcoming October 18th hardware event.

  • The Morning After: Apple Watch Series 7, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Apple may be exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices, Facebook’s latest effort to curtail leaks immediately leaked, William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space.

  • NEAR’s Aurora Raises $12M to Expand Ethereum Layer-Two Network

    Aurora, a project built on the NEAR blockchain allowing for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts to run on the chain, has completed an equity raise of $12 million at a $150 million valuation. The round was led by Pantera Capital and Electric Capital, but the round included over 100 investors by virtue of a “ecosystem bucket” accounting for the majority of the raise. In an interview with CoinDesk, Aurora founder Alex Shevchenko said that the goal of the round was to help expand the early ecosystem via placement with strategic partners, including DoDo, 1inch, The Graph and Covalent.

  • AI shopping assistant Karma raises $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global

    AI shopping assistant and shopping network Karma announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global followed by MoreTech Ventures, with participation from existing investors including NFX and Altair Capital. Karma allows users to plan their next online purchases, get notified about real-time price and inventory updates, access coupons and earn automatic cashback. The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Freidman and Ronen Yuval-Hoch as a simple bookmarklet tool to help consumers save and track products.