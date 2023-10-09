Will the war in Israel affect NJ gas prices? Experts weigh in

New Jersey gas prices are dropping with summer over and may continue to fall, analysts say, but with the Hamas attack on Israel, it’s up in the air whether that trend will continue.

Travel club AAA said the current statewide average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $3.53.

It was $3.55 on Sunday, $3.62 a week ago and $3.67 a month ago, AAA figures show. Still, it’s a far cry from the highest-ever recorded price in June 2022 of $5.05 a gallon.

Over the summer, New Jersey gas prices hit their highest levels since December, according to figures from gasoline price tracker GasBuddy.com.

The average price per gallon was $3.54 in Bergen and Passaic counties, $3.55 in Morris County, $3.57 in Sussex County and $3.66 in Essex County.

A gas pump displaying prices are shown at a Shell station on Route 17 South in Ridgewood, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

On Oct. 1, the state’s gas tax went up by nearly a penny thanks to a 2016 law meant to support transportation projects around the state.

Money from the gas tax goes to fund the $16 billion Transportation Trust Fund, a program used to pay for critical infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges across the state. The tax rate rises or falls every year based on a formula set out in state law.

AAA said the main drivers of lower gas prices across the nation were “slack demand and the falling cost of oil.”

But oil prices surged on Monday amid military clashes between Israel and Hamas, prompting fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East and rising gas prices Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil was up $2.70, or 3.2%, to $87.28 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.78 or 3.4%, to $85.57 a barrel, Reuters said.

As of Monday, the death toll from the three-day war had passed 1,200 — over 700 in Israel and 500 in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, pledging to cut off electricity, food and fuel into the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

"For the foreseeable future — for the next, shall we say, 15 to 40 days — people are going to see gas prices dropping," Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Information Service, told NorthJersey.com and The Record partner USA TODAY. "Longer term, it's a concern."

Story continues

Neither Israel nor Palestine is a major oil producer, but nearby Saudi Arabia is a world leader in oil production and exports.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told USA TODAY that the conflict won't affect gas prices “unless the fighting spreads to other countries that do produce a significant amount of oil, as has happened sometimes in the past.”

The attack fell on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

That 1973 conflict triggered an oil embargo against the United States by members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, over America’s support for Israel. As gas ran short, prices surged and lines at stations ran long, USA TODAY reported.

This story contains information from USA TODAY.

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter:@danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Could NJ gas prices climb due to war in Israel? What experts say