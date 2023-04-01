U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,421.46
    -87.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

'War of the states': EV, chip makers lavished with subsidies

  • Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/5

    Record Subsidies States

    Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/5

    Record Subsidies States

    Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    3/5

    Record Subsidies States

    Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone on June 8, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    4/5

    Record Subsidies-States

    FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone on June 8, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
    5/5

    Record Subsidies-States

    FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Workers prepare the site of a $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant Thursday, March 30, 2023, near DeSoto, Kan. Economic incentives offered by Kansas state and local governments beat out those offered by neighboring Oklahoma to help lure the project to the site on land formerly occupied by an Army ammunition plant. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone on June 8, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Sep. 9, 2022. States are giving out more cash than ever before to multibillion-dollar microchip foundries and electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as states dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
MARC LEVY
·6 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — States are doling out more cash than ever to lure multibillion-dollar microchip, electric vehicle and battery factories, inspiring ever-more competition as they dig deeper into their pockets to attract big employers and capitalize on a wave of huge new projects.

Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas have made billion-dollar pledges for a microchip or EV plant, with more state-subsidized plant announcements by profitable automakers and semiconductor giants surely to come.

States have long competed for big employers. But now they are floating more billion-dollar offers and offering record-high subsidies, lavishing companies with grants and low-interest loans, municipal road improvements, and breaks on taxes, real estate, power and water.

“We’re in the second war of the states,” said John Boyd, a principal at the Florida-based Boyd Company, which advises on site selections. “That’s how competitive economic development is between the states in 2023.”

The projects come at a transformative time for the industries, with automakers investing heavily in electrification and chipmakers expanding production in the U.S. following pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that raised economic and national security concerns.

One of the driving forces behind them are federal subsidies signed into law last summer that are meant to encourage companies to produce electric vehicles, EV batteries, and computer chips domestically. Another is that states are flush with cash thanks to inflation-juiced tax collections and federal pandemic relief subsidies.

The number of big projects and the size of state subsidy packages are extraordinary, said Nathan Jensen, a University of Texas professor who researches government economic development strategies.

“It is kind of a Wild West moment,” Jensen said. “It’s wild money and every state seems to be in on it.”

Good Jobs First, a nonprofit that tracks and is critical of corporate subsidies, said 2022 set a record for the number of billion-dollar-plus incentive deals. At least eight were finalized, though that figure might be higher since such deals can be cloaked in secrecy and take time to come to light.

Eighteen of last year's 23 known “megadeals," in which state and local incentive packages to private companies exceeded $50 million in value, were for semiconductor and EV plants, according to the group's data.

More than $20 billion in public money was committed to subsidizing those known megadeals, according to Good Jobs First data. That total eclipsed the previous record of $17.7 billion that was committed to subsidizing such deals in 2013.

Many of the companies drawing the biggest subsidy offers — such as Intel, Hyundai, Panasonic, Micron, Toyota, Ford and General Motors — are profitable and operate around the globe. Some lesser-known names in the nascent EV field are getting big offers too, such as Rivian, Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors and Vietnamese automaker VinFast.

The subsidy offers are generally embraced by politicians from both major parties and the business elite, who point to promises of hundreds or thousands of jobs, massive investments in construction and equipment, and what they contend are immeasurable trickle-down benefits.

Still, academics who study such subsidies find them to be a waste of money and rarely decisive in a company's choice of location.

In a 2021 paper arguing that subsidies are driven by politicians for their own benefit, researchers from The Citadel, the College of Charleston and the University of Louisville-Lafayette wrote that studies conclude “they do little, if anything, to promote meaningful improvements in economic outcomes.”

The mounting cost of competing for the projects hasn't dissuaded states from trying. On the contrary, they're clambering to outdo each other.

Michigan was stung by hometown Ford's $11.4 billion commitment in 2021 to build electric vehicle and battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky. It responded by pledging more than $2.5 billion for electric-vehicle projects by Ford and GM and plants by makers of EV batteries and battery components.

Pennsylvania has yet to lure a microchip or EV factory, and the state's business elite are sounding the alarm after watching neighboring Ohio land a $20 billion Intel plant.

In his first budget speech to lawmakers, newly inaugurated Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania needs to “get in the game" and warned that it would take money.

Jabbing a finger in the air, he brought the room to a standing ovation, saying: ”It’s time to compete again here in Pennsylvania!”

Oregon lawmakers hoping to attract a major semiconductor plant are advancing legislation that would marshal $200 million in subsidies and loosen decades-old protections against urban sprawl.

The aim is to procure huge plots of land with ready-made utilities. That has elicited protests from conservationists who say the state mishandled developable land and agricultural groups that warned of the permanent destruction of high-quality farmland.

Dick Sheehy, a retired site selection consultant who traveled the world to inspect possible locations for semiconductor makers, told a panel of Oregon lawmakers in January that states are tipping the scales over better-qualified competitors by offering larger incentive packages.

“The money the state is putting up is so large that certain companies can’t afford not to look at it,” Sheehy said.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott promised to win passage of “economic development tools” during the current legislative session, saying the state lost out on a massive Micron semiconductor plant because it couldn't match the $5.5 billion in tax credits offered by New York.

"The CEO of Micron was basically begging me because he really wanted to do business in Texas. He knew Texas was a better place. He said, 'Please could you come up with some more?'" Abbott told a Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce crowd in February. "We gave every penny that we could give.”

Asked about Abbott's assertions, Micron declined to address Abbott's description of the phone call with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, but it called New York the most competitive state and listed reasons why it is the “ideal home” for its plant.

Those included a compelling case made by top officials — including Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer — plus an attractive local workforce, local research and development partners, and a good quality of life for employees.

In Oklahoma, frustration among lawmakers has been bubbling over since the state lost out on a string of projects: first a Tesla plant to Texas, then a Panasonic EV battery plant to Kansas and, just days ago, a Volkswagen EV battery plant to Canada.

That latest loss led state Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat to create a committee to figure out what went wrong in Oklahoma's bidding for a “megaproject.”

Business-friendly Oklahoma shouldn't keep losing out to other states, Treat said.

“You never know if you’re being used so they can go to that other state so they can say, ‘Hey, Oklahoma is willing to do this,’" Treat said in an interview. “And they intend on going to that state the whole time.”

___

Associated Press writers Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: @timelywriter

Recommended Stories

  • Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

    With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children's book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. Khalil giggled.

  • US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled stricter electric vehicle tax rules on Friday that will reduce or remove tax credits on some zero-emission models but grant buyers another two weeks before the new requirements take effect. The rules are aimed at weaning the United States off dependence on China for EV battery supply chains and are part of President Joe Biden's effort to make 50% of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030 EVs or plug-in hybrids. The EV battery sourcing guidance issued on Friday triggers new requirements for critical minerals and battery components and takes effect for vehicle purchases starting April 18.

  • New UBS CEO plays down concerns over size of Swiss bank combination

    Critics have voiced concern about the forced deal, designed to help secure financial stability globally during a period of turmoil, which will create a new Swiss bank with $1.6 trillion in assets and more than 120,000 staff. "Even putting UBS and Credit Suisse together, we won't be at the top of the classification for international banks in terms of size," Ermotti said in an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Ermotti, who was previously chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and is now chairman of insurance group Swiss Re, will take the helm at the bank from April 5.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Intel (INTC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • New mansion tax will 'chase people out of LA': Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman

    New mansion tax law will 'chase people out of LA': Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security RisksProminent

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • A Texas ruling threatens to take away several free preventive health services for Americans

    One of the most important changes Americans experienced with the onset of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was that a large suite of preventive services and treatments—from contraceptives to heart monitoring to mammograms—had to be covered in full by insurance policies. But a new ruling could change that.

  • Community bank CEO: ‘Congress must raise the bank deposit insurance limit to $10 million’

    Exception-based coverage signals to depositors that they might get some extra protection at a systemically important bank–and compounds risk.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance

  • When will the Fed stop raising rates? The time could be coming soon

    Borrowing rates are likely going to top 5 percent before the Fed calls it quits.

  • The White House wants to reverse Trump-era banking deregulation

    The Biden administration called for regulators to enact stricter rules on banks with assets ranging from $100 billion to $250 billion, and stated that action can be taken without Congressional approval.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 business people and senior officials as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil. Corruption has long plagued Venezuela — the OPEC nation was the fourth-most corrupt in the world in the latest rankings by Transparency International — but those in positions of power are rarely held accountable.

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • How a Ukrainian Soldier’s Final Act of Defiance Made Him a Hero

    No one knew how Pvt. Oleksandr Matsievskiy, a 42-year-old electrician, died until a video showed the graphic certainty of his end.

  • Stricter EV tax credit rules kick in April 18: What it means for buyers

    The Treasury Department on Friday finally issued guidance on the battery production and minerals sourcing requirements for federal EV tax credits for consumers, though the rules may create more chaos than clarity.