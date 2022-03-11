U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.25
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,041.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,476.75
    -109.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.70
    -13.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.15
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.50
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.13
    -0.13 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3300
    +0.2000 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,463.57
    -2,447.33 (-5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.68
    -17.84 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,064.74
    -625.66 (-2.44%)
     

War in Ukraine: Facebook to allow calls for violence against Putin

James Clayton & Jasmin Dyer - North America technology reporter
·1 min read

The owner of Facebook and Instagram will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers.

Meta says it has "temporarily" made allowances for some violent speech, like "death to the Russian invaders," that would usually break its rules.

However, it says it won't permit calls for violence against Russian civilians.

The announcement came after Reuters news agency said it had seen internal emails outlining the policy shift.

"As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules," a Meta spokesperson told the BBC.

Under the amended policy, users in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland will also be able to call for the deaths of Russia's President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko.

The emails reportedly said calls for the leaders' deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets, or included a location or methods.

Calls for violence against Russians is also allowed when the post is clearly references the invasion of Ukraine, the emails reportedly said.

Russia announced last week that it was blocking Facebook and its platforms, citing 26 cases of "discrimination" against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020.

While access to the site had already been restricted in Russia, it was not completely unavailable.

Moscow has cracked down on several social media platforms as it pursues what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Rivian stock falls after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.