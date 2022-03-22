U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,311.50
    -59.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.80
    -5.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3143
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9110
    +0.4430 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.21
    +23.18 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,262.02
    +434.59 (+1.62%)
     

Warburg Pincus-backed NWP Property and CRE Asia Establish a Joint Venture Focusing on Modern Logistics Real Estate Opportunities

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, NEW YORK and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PT Nirvana Wastu Pratama ("NWP Property"), Indonesia's largest and fastest-growing New Economy enabled consumer infrastructure platform co-founded by Warburg-Pincus and led by its CEO Timothy Daly, CRE Asia Pte. Ltd. ("CRE Asia"), a consolidated subsidiary of CRE, Inc., led by its president Tadahide Kameyama, and Bonny Setiawan ("Mr. Setiawan"), an Indonesian entrepreneur and experienced logistics professional, announced to establish a joint venture (the "Venture") to capture the booming opportunities in modern, big-box logistics real estate in Indonesia. Mr. Setiawan has been appointed as the CEO of the Venture.

NWP Property logo
NWP Property logo
CRE logo
CRE logo

With a common conviction that modern logistics real estate is meaningfully undersupplied in Indonesia, this strategic partnership is formed to establish a best-in-class, big-box logistics platform to meet the significant growth driven by the expansion of omni-retail platforms, rising needs from third-party logistics companies (3PLs) and fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG) tenants.

NWP Property's robust capabilities in scaling its "online to offline" (or "O2O") consumer infrastructure platform that enables both online commerce via its last-mile logistics facilities as well as offline purchases via the largest independent network of modern community-based shopping malls, will be complemented by CRE's institutional experience in logistics and regional networks as well as Mr. Setiawan's expertise in building modern logistics platforms. The Venture has secured its first modern, pre-leased built-to-suit warehouse in Jakarta which is expected to commence construction in the second-half of the year.

Mr. Timothy Daly, NWP Property's CEO and President Director, said, "NWP welcomes this exciting platform to our consumer infrastructure ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with CRE and Mr. Setiawan. The supply of Indonesian warehouse space is meaningfully behind its industrial peers, such as China and Japan, who have 10-40 times the warehouse space per capita, respectively, compared to Indonesia. The durable megatrends driving the demand for holistic omni-commerce infrastructure will accelerate into the next decade, and we see unparalleled synergies in this Venture alongside our existing last-mile fulfillment center platform and our growing community retail platform."

Mr. Tadahide Kameyama, CRE's President, said, "We are delighted to establish strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus, NWP Property, and Mr. Setiawan. Warburg Pincus is one of the most established and successful institutional investors in the world and has proven track record of supporting successful real estate businesses in Southeast Asia. We look forward to working together with NWP Property and Warburg Pincus to expand our operations in Indonesia."

Mr. Bonny Setiawan, the Venture's CEO, said, "The investment thesis into the Indonesian logistics real estate market is beyond doubt. There is a significant opportunity to develop high-quality logistics assets to serve the growing demand companies including e-commerce and FMCG operators. I am excited to leverage NWP's existing O2O ecosystem and experienced management team to develop the largest network of modern distribution centers in Indonesia."

About NWP Property

NWP Property was established in 2015 as a joint venture between Warburg Pincus and PT City Retail Developments Tbk (IDX: NIRO). NWP Property's New Economy enabled consumer infrastructure platform enables both online commerce via its last-mile logistics facilities and distribution centers, as well as offline commerce via the largest independent network of modern community-based shopping malls in Indonesia. Since inception, NWP Property has grown rapidly to become one of Indonesia's largest real estate platforms today. The platform has expanded its footprint by thirteenfold in six years, from four seed projects to over 50 projects today, covering over one million square meters of gross floor area ("GFA").

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than US$73 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 235 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than US$100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries.

Warburg Pincus began investing in Southeast Asia in 2013, and has since committed over US$3 billion in the region. The firm has built a strong track record as an investor in Indonesia, having backed successful businesses such as GoTo, NWP Property, Online Pajak and Kredit Pintar (through Advance Intelligence Group). Additionally, Warburg Pincus is also one of the largest and most active investors in the Asian real estate sector, where its portfolio companies include ESR, DNE, Princeton Digital Group and others.

About CRE Inc

CRE is engaged in the management and operation of approximately 1,600 properties, mainly logistics facilities, with a total area of approximately 6 million square meters in Japan. CRE is one of the largest domestic management companies specializing in logistics real estate. CRE provides one-stop total services ranging from logistics real estate development and tenant leasing to post-completion asset management and property management. CRE is currently developing 11 logistics facilities with a total area of approximately 510,000 square meters in Japan. In ASEAN, CRE entered Indonesia last year, our fourth country following Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Bonny Setiawan

Bonny is an Indonesian entrepreneur and modern logistics professional who most recently served as CEO of PT Mega Manunggal Property Tbk (MMP), one of the pioneers of Indonesia modern logistics warehouse. Bonny has over 20 years of experience in real estate, investment, and financial services, and was Former Executive Director at UBS and Senior Vice President at Danareksa Sekuritas.

Media Contacts

NWP Property
Romil Singh, Financial PR Singapore
Tel: +65 9116 0900
romil@financialpr.com.sg

Warburg Pincus
Lisa Liang, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, China and Southeast Asia
lisa.liang@warburgpincus.com

CRE Inc
Tel: +81-3-5572-6600 ( Representative number)
Company website: https://www.cre-jpn.com/
CRE Warehouse Search Site: https://www.logi-square.com/

SOURCE NWP Property

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Re

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

    A China Eastern 737-800 went down Monday. Boeing shares dropped, but other aerospace stocks held up better.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.