Warby Parker has begun its eclipse glasses giveaway: Here's how to find a store near you

The race is on for skygazers to get their hands on a pair of solar eclipse glasses before the big day on April 8, and many people may be turning to Warby Parker.

The glasses retailer based in New York City has previously announced that beginning Monday April 1, it will be giving away free certified solar eclipse glasses at its stores in the United States. Not a bad offer for those worried that shipping and delivery times may make online orders a risk so close to the upcoming total solar eclipse itself.

And because Warby Parker has more than 240 retail locations across the country, there's a good chance would-be eclipse spectators will have a store close by if they're willing to make the trip.

Here's what to know about where Warby Parker stores are located and how to find one nearby before the first North American total solar eclipse since 2017 blankets much of the U.S. in uncharacteristic darkness.

Where are Warby Parker stores located?

Warby Parker began handing out the free glasses today at its stores across the country and will continue to do so until April 8, when the moon will pass between the Earth and sun and appear large enough to block the sun's disc.

To limit the chance of supplies running out, each family may receive up to two eclipse glasses, which are manufactured by American Paper Optics.

In the United States, the path of totality will begin in southwestern Texas at 1:27 p.m. CT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. ET.

There are 13 states directly on the April 8 total solar eclipse's path of totality, all of which have Warby Parker stores with the exception of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Here's where you can find them:

Arkansas

Rogers: 2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 8165

Illinois

Chicago : 851 W. Randolph St.; 1611 N. Damen Ave.; 1123 N. State St.; 851 W. Armitage Ave.; 3432 N. Southport Ave.; 5219 N. Clark St.

Naperville : 140 W. Jefferson Ave.

Oak Brook : 62 Oakbrook Center

Schaumburg : 5 Woodfield Mall

Skokie: 4999 Old Orchard Center

Indiana

Carmel : 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd.

Indianapolis: 8702 Keystone Crossing, Space 146C

Kentucky

Lexington : 111 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suit 120

Louisville: 7900 Shelbyville Road, Suite B15

Missouri

Kansas City : 307 Nichols Road

Springfield: 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Suit H08J

St. Louis: 1224 Town & Country Cross Dr.; 30 Plaza Frontenac St.; 304 N. Euclid Ave.

New York

Albany : 1475 Western Ave.

Brooklyn : 124 N. 6th St.; 55 Bergen St.; 208 Flatbush Ave.

East Hampton : 48 Main St.

Garden City : 630 Old Country Road, #2097A

Huntington Station : 160 Walt Whiteman Road

Lake Grove : 464 Smith Haven Hall, #DO6A

Long Island City : 25-30 Jackson Ave., first floor

Manhasset : 1950 Northern Blvd.

New York City : 2875 Broadway; 424 Columbus Ave.; 185 Columbus Ave.; 1209 Lexington Ave.; 1258 Avenue of the Americas; 105 E. 42nd St., Suite MC-26; 819 Washington St.; 73 Fifth Ave.; 233 Spring St., sixth floor; 121 Greene St.; 2655 Richmond Ave., Suite 2472

Victor : 281 Eastview Mall, #F1

White Plains: 125 Westchester Ave.

Ohio

Beachwood : 255 Park Ave., Bldg. #16, Suite 2020

Columbus : 4049 The Strand E.

Cincinnati : 7875 Montgomery Road, Space 2213; 1419 Vine St.

Westlake: 156 Main St.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City : 5840 N. Classen Blvd., Space C03B

Tulsa: 3516 S. Peoria Ave.

Pennsylvania

Ardmore : 66 Coulter Ave.

Dresher : 209 Dryden Road

King of Prussia : 160 N. Gulph Road, Space 2350

Philadelphia : 1523 Walnut St.

Pittsburgh : 6016 Penn Ave.; 1000 Ross Park Mall Dr., Suite A07A; 301 S. Hills Village, #1325C

Whitehall: 933 Lehigh Valley Mall

Texas

Addison : 5290 Belt Line Road, Suite 102B

Allen : 858 Watters Creek Blvd., #C600

Austin : 11700 Domain Blvd., Suite 114; 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., Suit 315; 2901 Capital of Texas Highway, #A03A; 1317 S. Congress Ave.

Corpus Christi : 5488 S. Padre Island Dr., #1224

Dallas : 3010 N. Henderson Ave., Space 100; 8687 N. Central Expy, #1816

Fort Worth : 1653 River Run, Suite 101

Friendswood : 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite B111

Houston : 800 Town and Country Blvd., Suit 110; 4078 Westheimer Road; 645 Heights Blvd., Suite 2A; 2518 University Blvd.

Katy : 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite A130

Plano : 7701 Windrose Ave., Suite F140

San Antonio : 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 11120

Southlake : 215 Grand Ave.

The Woodlands: 9595 Six Pines Dr., Space 870

Warby Parker store locator map

Even those who live on states not located on the exact path of totality still have a good chance of seeing the eclipse in some form.

If that's the boat you're in, you still may be interested in hunting down some specs from Warby Parker. The company's online store locator allows people to search for retail sites near their home and also includes a map of locations.

Check it out here:

If a store runs out of glasses, the company will provide a free eclipse pinhole projector. For those who don't live near a store, a do-it-yourself pinhole projector is available on the company's website.

Why eclipse glasses are recommended

Compared to regular sunglasses, proper eclipse glasses are 100,000 times darker to block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light and protect our sensitive retinas when looking upward near the sun.

That's why experts widely recommend them for those who will be watching as the upcoming solar eclipse crosses North America.

Plenty of fakes and scams are out there, so the American Astronomical Society has taken on the responsibility of guiding American consumers to the safest glasses.

The organization maintains a curated list of approved vendors of solar eclipse glasses and its been updated to give priority to North American manufacturers for the upcoming astral event. Products you purchase that are listed on that site are guaranteed to be in compliance with the highest international safety standards.

Those standards are set by the International Organization for Standardization, which only vouches for solar eclipse glasses that are dark and strong enough to filter out a certain amount of the sun's harmful light.

What else to know about the April 8 total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse offers the unique opportunity for skygazers to witness the spectacular astral display with the naked eye – but only when the time is right.

Eclipse glasses are still very much needed for most of the show, so make sure to come prepared, according to NASA.

But when the moon moves completely in front of the sun and blocks its light, you'll know it's safe to fully take in the dazzling display. That moment is what is called "totality," whereby uncharacteristic darkness falls and all but the sun's outermost layer known as its corona makes a rare appearance to us here on Earth.

Hundreds of cities in 13 states are on the path of totality for this year's total solar eclipse, which will pass from southwest to northeast across North America. You won't want to miss it, as this is the last such eclipse in North American until 2044.

And as you make your eclipse-viewing plans, these interactive maps should help you chart the time and duration for when totality would occur in cities along the path.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

