Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a sad week for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$13.23 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 29% toUS$0.14 per share. Revenues of US$166m did beat expectations by 2.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Warby Parker after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Warby Parker's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$663.3m in 2023. This would reflect a credible 4.7% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 20% to US$0.48. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$658.7m and US$0.44 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$16.00, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Warby Parker at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Warby Parker'shistorical trends, as the 9.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 11% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.8% annually. So although Warby Parker is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Warby Parker. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$16.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Warby Parker. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Warby Parker going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Warby Parker that you need to take into consideration.

