Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Warby Parker Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01 EPS, expectations were $0.01.

Neil Blumenthal: Thank you, Jaclyn, and good morning, everyone. Today, we look forward to discussing the drivers of our Q3 performance and our updated outlook for fiscal 2023. Our net revenue of $169.8 million was up 14.2% year-over-year. Our strongest quarterly revenue growth this year and our adjusted EBITDA of $11 million represents a 6.5% margin. We're particularly pleased to report our results within the backdrop of the broader optical industry during a time when industry growth has been lower than historical norms. Regardless of the environment, we believe our unmatched value proposition and innovation, our multi-channel approach, and our strategic investments in both holistic vision care and marking position us for long-term sustainable growth.

Based on our recent outperformance and outlook for Q4, we're raising our full-year guidance. With that, Dave and I will go through how each of these drivers contributed to our strong Q3 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. Starting with the first driver, our unmatched value proposition, and customer-centric innovation. Because of our direct relationship with consumers, we have the ability to quickly incorporate customer data and feedback into every aspect of our business, from eyewear design to manufacturing to the overall shopping experience. On the product side, our consumer-centric approach to innovation has led to novel frame constructions and a broad lens portfolio that support average revenue per customer. On our Q2 call, we shared that we introduced a premium progressives offering called Precision Progressives.

We introduced this lens in response to customer demand, particularly from the retail channel where progressive penetration is higher. Our Precision Progressives start at $395 and like all of our glasses, that price is all-in, including the frame, lenses, and all coating. Precision Progressives provide lift to both average order value and gross margin, while delivering superior quality and exceptional value to our customers, given similar products often cost more than $1,000 elsewhere. In Q3, overall progressives made up 22.5% of our total prescription glasses sold, up from 21.4% in Q3 of last year. We believe there's significant white space for future growth, as progressives represent approximately 40% of the eyewear market overall. In September, we launched our Memory Metal Collection, which starts at $195 and was developed in response to customer demand for lighter weight and more flexible frames.

We used a titanium alloy for these frames, an innovative material that allows the nose bridge and arms of the frames to bend and return to their original shape. In addition to Memory Metal, we launched three other collections this quarter, including our Circa Collection, Our Fall Collection, and a second collaboration with LA-based artist Geoff McFetridge, a longtime friend of the brand whose art you can find in several of our stores. Our customers have come to trust Warby Parker's innovative designs and exceptional quality. We're encouraged that as we've introduced more complex constructions at higher price points, we've seen little price resistance, and now our customers are spending more with us than ever. In Q3, average revenue per customer was up 10% year-over-year to $284.

And while we have expanded our assortment, we've maintained our core pricing of $95 for single vision frames, lenses and coatings, and we currently offer more assortment at that price than ever before. Since day one, our simple, affordable pricing structure has been an integral part of our value proposition, and we believe it continues to attract new customers. In addition to product innovation, we continually make technology investments to enhance our customer experience. This quarter, we focus on three key areas. The first was leveraging in-house technology to enhance optician efficiency, which in turn drives higher in-store conversion and productivity. One example is a tool our opticians can use that automates optical measurements that previously required time consuming manual processes.

We've heard great feedback from our pilot stores about the efficiency gains they've seen and plan to roll this out more broadly in the coming quarters. Another tool that we are in the early stage of rolling out uses AI to facilitate the transcription of prescriptions with improved speed and accuracy. Second, in Q3, we incorporated our Virtual Try-On tool into additional parts of the customer journey. As a reminder, our Virtual Try-On leverages first of its kind technology developed in-house to help customers find the perfect fitting frame. We find that if e-commerce, customers see a pair of glasses on their face, they are more likely to convert. We are excited to introduce our Virtual Try-On to more customers than ever and to continue to invest in its future capabilities.

Third, we improve the online experience of booking eye exams and finding nearby Warby Parker retail stores. We've already seen these improvements generate more eye exam bookings online, which we expect to lead to higher conversion and support average revenue per customer over time. The second driver of our growth was expanding our highly productive store base coupled with an improving ecommerce channel. In Q3, we continued to invest in our stores, which have consistently delivered strong unit economics even in the current demand environment. Retail revenue increased 21% year-over-year, driven by the addition of 40 new stores since Q3 of last year, including 11 in the most recent quarter. We entered new markets including Grand Rapids, Michigan and Gainesville, Florida, and we expanded further in states like Tennessee with the additions of our Franklin and Knoxville stores.

We also continued to infill some more suburban locations just outside our largest markets like New York, Northern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Our new stores continue to pay back within 20 months and generate strong four-wall adjusted EBITDA margins in line with our target of 35%. So we plan to continue investing in-store growth. In addition to being highly efficient customer acquisition vehicles, our stores are integral in advancing our goal of providing holistic eye care. Every new store that we've opened in 2023 includes eye exam capabilities. We find that exam stores drive higher sales than non-exam stores, and industry-wide, nearly 80% of prescription glasses are purchased at the same location an eye exam takes place. Stores are also a gateway to continued scaling progressives, our highest ASP and highest margin product.

In Q3, we saw retail productivity of 101% versus Q3 2022, consistent with the trends we shared in early August. In spite of recent traffic and other macro headwinds, our store leaders have been successful in driving in-store conversion and higher revenue per customer. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are on track to add a total of 40 stores in 2023, having already opened 30 year-to-date. Longer-term, we believe, we can open at least 900 stores in the U.S., a significant opportunity for further penetration of new and existing markets for years to come, while still representing a small fraction of the 48,000 optical shops in the U.S. Last quarter, we shared that we expected to see our e-commerce channel return to growth at some point in H2.

In Q3, we're pleased to report that e-commerce revenue was up 3% year-over-year, driven by marketing, comping positive and the growth of our contacts business, the majority of which is online. While we are encouraged by the growth we saw in Q3, we don't expect e-commerce recovery to be linear, and we may see periods of higher or lower growth in the near-term, including in Q4. Looking ahead, we believe that the overall trend line is positive and our e-commerce business is on a path towards sustainable growth. And now I'll hand it over to Dave to take us through some of our other product categories and customer metrics.

Dave Gilboa: Thanks, Neil. The third key driver of our strong Q3 results was our expanded holistic vision care offering, which is attracting new customers and driving higher customer lifetime value. Our contacts business had a record quarter, delivering strong growth and representing 9.3% of Q3 revenue, up 240 basis points versus a year ago. This is still well below the industry average of 20% and represents a meaningful opportunity for future growth. While contact lenses have a lower gross margin percentage compared to our other product offerings, their higher purchase frequency and subscription like purchase cycle are accretive to gross margin dollars. Contacts have also been a key driver of new customers and looking forward, provide additional upside for our e-commerce business given purchases tend to skew more online.

Eye exams, which are the gateway to prescription eyewear and contacts purchases, represented 4.4% of revenue in Q3 versus 3.2% last year. Scaling exams and contacts continues to be a strategic priority in order to deliver a seamless, holistic customer experience and drive higher customer lifetime value. On average, customers that get an eye exam with us and buy glasses and contacts spend 2.2x with us in their first year versus glasses only customers and continue to purchase more frequently and spend more in subsequent years. To support our holistic vision care business, we added 57 net new optometrists to our team this quarter and we continue to invest in their professional development, their engagement and their ability to provide exceptional patient care.

In October, we brought our optometrists and store leaders together for our first ever One Vision Summit where these leaders spent time discussing how to continue to deliver best-in-class customer and patient experiences. In addition to opening stores with physical exam suites and hiring optometrists, we continue to be excited by the opportunity to use telehealth to make eye care more accessible, more convenient and more efficient. Our Virtual Vision Test telehealth app enables patients to renew their prescriptions from home in under 10 minutes, and we continue to see strong engagement and exam growth through this channel. In a small number of stores, we are also testing video sits at exams that offer comprehensive eye health evaluations using live doctors who remotely engage with patients sitting in our exam suites.

We believe this technology offers the opportunity to scale exam capacity efficiently in combination with our efforts to add optometrists to our stores directly or through our PC model. Finally, we continue to rollout retinal imaging in more exam suites, enabling advanced disease diagnostics without pupil dilation, resulting in a better patient experience, which we expect to drive loyalty and retention. We are pleased with the progress we are seeing on both the contact and exam front and expect these long-term investments to deliver significant value over time. We also continue to invest in efforts to make it easier for customers to use their vision insurance benefits with us. More than 60% of our customers have vision insurance and in Q3, we saw higher utilization of in-network insurance benefits across our customer base, in addition to the continued usage of out of network benefits.

While our customers recognize that even without reimbursement, their out of pocket spend at Warby Parker is lower than purchasing in-network elsewhere, we want to ensure that our products and services are as affordable as possible. Looking ahead, we continue to explore additional partnerships and capabilities to make it easier for our customers to leverage their in-network and out of network benefits with us. The fourth driver was our reinvestment in marketing while making longer-term investments in our brand. As Neil highlighted, the third quarter marked our return to a year-over-year increase in marketing dollars following the rebalance of this expense that began in the second quarter of 2022. With our channel mix between stores and e-commerce back to pre-pandemic levels, we expect marketing spend as a percent of revenue to remain in the low-teens.

We are pleased with the marketing efficiency we are seeing and expect these levels to drive steady and sustainable new customer growth. In Q3, we saw trailing 12-month active customer growth of 1.8%, up from 1.2% at the end of Q2 and in line with our expectation that active customer growth would positively inflect as our marketing spend comped up year-over-year in Q3. As a reminder, this is a trailing 12-month metric and our marketing spend is still down 21% on an LTM basis. As marketing spend further increases on a year-over-year and trailing 12-month basis, we expect to see active customer growth rates continue to improve from current levels. Importantly, we continue to see strong customer retention metrics and repeat purchasing patterns across cohorts, including a revenue retention rate of roughly 50% over 24 months and 105% over 48 months for the most recent cohort with four years of purchase history.

In addition to our core customer acquisition efforts, during the third quarter, we launched a brand campaign to boost awareness across different media platforms and demographics. This campaign is distinct from our primary customer acquisition efforts in that it is designed to drive top of funnel awareness to fuel future growth, not necessarily near-term transactions, and represents our commitment to investing in our brands to drive long-term growth. We've seen strong engagement throughout the campaign and look forward to updating you more in the coming quarters. In addition to the brand campaign, we've continued to strategically align the brand with unique cultural moments to expand our audience, an exciting example of which was our recent collaboration with Marvel, Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment tied to the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Spider-Man 2 videogame.

Warby Parker was one of three brands and the only optical brand that Marvel worked with to launch in game and real world products, supporting our long time commitment to giving back and helping others, a mission that fits perfectly with Spider-Man. Working with Marvel, we launched a capital collection of character inspired frames and working further with Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment select Warby Parker frames, billboards and a Warby Parker storefront are featured in the game itself. Finally, one of the most rewarding outcomes of our recent performance is the broader impact we're having through our Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. As a reminder, for every pair of Warby Parker glasses sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need.

We're now proud to share that 15 million pairs of glasses have been distributed globally via the program, meaning that 15 million more people now have the glasses they need to learn, work, and achieve better economic outcomes. Across team Warby, we continue to be excited that as our business scales, our impact grows and feels more meaningful than ever. And now I'll turn it over to Steve to review the details of our financial performance.

Steve Miller: Thanks, Neil, and Dave. Starting with revenue, we generated revenue of $169.8 million, up 14.2% year-over-year and above the high end of our Q3 guidance range of $163 million to $165 million, or up 10% to 11%. From a channel perspective, retail revenue increased 20.7% year-over-year, while e-commerce revenue increased 3% versus Q3 of 2022. For the third quarter, e-commerce represented 33% of our overall business compared to 37% in 2022 and in line with our pre-pandemic channel mix. As Neil mentioned, the positive inflection in e-commerce revenue was driven by marketing spend, returning to growth, and the continued scaling of our contact business, the majority of which is online. As Neil mentioned, while we were encouraged by the growth we saw in Q3, we don't expect the e-commerce recovery to be linear and may see some periods of higher or lower growth in the near-term, including in Q4.

Looking ahead, we believe that the overall trend line is positive and our e-commerce business is on a path towards sustainable growth. We opened 11 new stores in Q3 and 40 over the past 12 months, finishing Q3 with 227 stores. Retail productivity in Q3 was 101% versus the same period last year. As a reminder, we define retail productivity as sales per average number of stores open in the period. So even as we continue to add an average of 40 stores per year, our more mature cohorts continue to perform as those newer stores ramp. Seven of the new stores in Q3 were expansions within existing markets and four were entries into new markets. All 11 new stores include eye exam capabilities, which brought the number of locations offering eye exams in the quarter to 183, or 81% of our total fleet of 227 locations.

From a customer perspective, we finished the quarter with 2.3 million active customers, an increase of 1.8% versus the same period a year ago, and our average revenue per customer increased 10% year-over-year to $284. As Neil mentioned, we're pleased with our increase in average revenue per customer, which was driven by a few factors, including an increase in progressives as a percentage of our business mix and continued ramping of both contact lens and eye exam sales. Progressives represented 22.5% of total prescription glasses sold in Q3 2023, up from 21.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2022. This is still well below the market average of approximately 40%, leaving a substantial runway for product category growth. Progressives are also our highest gross margin and highest price point product starting at $295.

We also continue to make progress on our move into holistic vision care as we evolve from a glasses-only brand into one that offers glasses, contacts, and eye exams to customers. From Q3 2022 to Q3 2023, contact lenses have increased from 6.9% to 9.3% of our business mix. Over the same period, eye care has increased from 3.2% to 4.4% of our business mix. Contacts and eye exams both represent large opportunities for future growth, each accounting for $15 billion plus portions of the $76 billion U.S. optical industry. We remain well underpenetrated for sales of these products as a percent of revenue versus other national optical retailers. Moving on to gross margin. As a reminder, our gross margin accounts for a range of costs including frames, lenses, optical labs, customer shipping, optometrist salaries, store rents, and the depreciation of store build-outs.

Our gross margin also includes stock-based compensation expense for our optometrists and optical lab employees. For comparability, I will be speaking to adjusted gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation. Third quarter adjusted gross margin was 54.8% compared to 54.7% in Q2 of this year and 56.9% in Q3 of last year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by strong growth of eye exams and contact lenses as we evolve into a holistic vision care company and expand into these large segments of the optical industry. Eye exams and contacts have lower gross margin profiles than eyeglasses but over the medium and long-term are accretive to gross margin dollars and allow us to serve all of our customers eye care needs. Furthermore, expanding our contacts offering is a core part of scaling our holistic vision care offering and a key driver of growing average revenue per customer.

In addition, contact lenses have a higher purchase frequency and subscription like purchase cycle. We also experienced continued year-over-year gross margin deleverage in two areas that represent the more fixed portion of our cost of goods, retail occupancy and optometrist salaries, which are directly linked to our expansion into eye care. Our growth in-store count has naturally led to an increase in store rent and depreciation from store build-outs. In Q3 specifically, we opened 11 new stores as of the end of Q3, 2023, we operated with 140 stores where we engaged directly with an optometrist and therefore recognized both revenue from exams and optometrist salaries. This represents an increase of 31% or 33 additional locations from 107 employed and PC exam stores at the end of the third quarter last year.

We believe this ongoing investment in eye exam capabilities will benefit the business long-term as a result of greater control over the customer experience, new eye exam revenue, and higher in-store conversion rates. There are a few accretive tailwinds to margin that act to partially offset these effects. First, we continue to scale our highest priced and highest gross margin progressives business. In the third quarter, progressives accounted for 22.5% of our prescription eyeglass units, which is up 110 basis points versus a year ago. Secondly, we continue to scale the portion of prescription glasses orders that we in-source at our two owned optical labs in New York and Nevada. We expect our continued scaling at these facilities to result in continued gross margin benefits along with higher Net Promoter Scores, lower refund rates, and faster turnaround times.

Shifting gears to SG&A. As a reminder, SG&A for our business includes three main components: salary expense covering our headquarters, customer experience and retail employees; marketing spend, including our home try-on program; and general corporate overhead expenses. Adjusted SG&A excludes non-cash costs like stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and charitable equity donations. Adjusted SG&A in the quarter was $93.4 million, or 55% of revenue compared to Q3 2022 adjusted SG&A of $82.3 million, or 55.3% of revenue. The 30 basis point decrease in adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to adjustments to our cost structure we made in August of last year, including lower salary and general corporate expenses partially offset by a planned increase in marketing spend.

In Q3 of this year, we began anniversarying these pullbacks in SG&A spend driven by reductions in marketing and salary spend in particular. For the first nine months of this year, adjusted SG&A spend as a percent of revenue was 52.6% versus 59.1% for the same period last year, a decrease of 650 basis points. Marketing spend for the quarter came in at $19.7 million, or 11.6% of revenue. This is up from $14.9 million and 10% of revenue in the same period last year, driven in part by our new brand campaign aimed at driving longer-term awareness of Warby Parker. Turning now to adjusted EBITDA. In the third quarter, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $11.9 million or 8% of revenue in the year ago period.

For the nine months ended September of this year, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.1% for the same period last year. On a year-to-date basis, we've increased adjusted EBITDA margin by 440 basis points compared to last year. Turning now to our balance sheet. We finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet position reflecting $216 million in cash, which we will continue to deploy deliberately to support our growth and operations. We also have an undrawn credit facility of $100 million, other than $4 million for letters of credit that we can upsize to $175 million. Now to our outlook. Based on our strong year-to-date performance and updated view of the rest of 2023, we're raising the full-year guidance we outlined on our Q2 call in August.

For 2023, we now expect net revenue of $666 million to $669 million, representing approximately 11.5% growth at the mid-point of our range. Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.9% in line with prior guidance, which equates to adjusted EBITDA of $52.7 million at the mid-point of our top-line guidance range. We still expect gross margin in the mid-50s as a percent of revenue and to open 40 new stores this year. We're still forecasting stock-based compensation as a percentage of net revenue in 2023 to be roughly 10%, compared with 16% in 2022. Stock-based compensation for both years is above our long-term forecast as the result of the multi-year equity grants to our Co-CEOs in 2021. We still anticipate stock-based compensation to normalize to a range of 2% to 4% of net revenue late in 2024.

With respect to the fourth quarter, we're guiding to the following. Net revenue of $158 million to $161 million, or revenue growth of approximately 8% to 10%. Through the first week of November, we've observed trailing 28-day retail productivity versus 2022 of 100%. From a bottom line perspective, we're guiding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6% at the mid-point of our revenue guidance. With that, Neil, Dave and I are pleased to take your questions. Operator, please open the line for Q&A.

