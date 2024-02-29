Warby Parker offering free solar eclipse ahead of the 'celestial spectacle': How to get them

Tennessee-based American Paper Optics is making millions of pairs of solar eclipse glasses for various entities in Memphis and around the country.

If you are looking for a special pair of specs to watch the upcoming solar eclipse safely, Warby Parker’s got you covered.

The company will be giving out free solar eclipse glasses starting next month because they “want to make sure you have everything you need to safely witness this celestial spectacle,” which will be visible to an estimated 31 million Americans on April 8.

The total solar eclipse is set to chart a 115-mile-wide path of totality, passing over portions of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Hundreds of cities and smaller towns in 13 states across the country lie along the path, providing a glimpse of a spectacular sight not often seen, according to eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler at GreatAmericanEclipse.com, USA TODAY previously reported.

It will also be the last solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. for a while, which is why Warby Parker wants to “help you see it.” Whether you’re getting a full view or a partial peek, according to the company website.

Here’s how to get a pair.

How many pairs of eclipse glasses can I get?

Warby Parker will provide two pairs of eclipses glasses per family.

How can you get a pair of Warby Parker eclipse glasses?

All Warby Parker retail locations will offer free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses starting Monday, April 1. Glasses will be available through Monday, April 8, the day of the eclipse will supplies last.

“We know you’re just as excited about this celestial spectacle as we are, so we encourage you to swing by at your earliest convenience,” the company wrote.

If the store you visit runs out of solar eclipse glasses by the time you get there, they will be able to provide you with an eclipse pinhole projector, which lets you observe the solar eclipse through a projection.

Warby Parker has also provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector if you aren’t located near a store.

Find a Warby Parker retail location here.

