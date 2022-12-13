U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.71
    +25.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,078.45
    +73.41 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,241.49
    +97.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.87
    +9.26 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.58
    +2.41 (+3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +30.60 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.54 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0099 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    +0.0107 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4640
    -2.1510 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,739.04
    +678.26 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.66
    +12.61 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

WARE MALCOMB ANNOUNCES OPENING OF OTTAWA OFFICE IN CANADA, HIRES JOHN HOLLAND TO LEAD OFFICE AS REGIONAL DIRECTOR

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced it has opened its third Canadian office in Ottawa at 1420 Blair Towers Place, Suite 104, Gloucester, Ontario K1J 9L8. The firm also announced John Holland has joined the firm as Regional Director to lead the new office. In this role, Holland will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm's operations in Ottawa.

John Holland photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/JohnHolland_Headshot-scaled.jpg

"John has been involved in the industry since 1986 and has a wealth of sought-after expertise," said Frank Di Roma, Principal, Ware Malcomb. "We are extremely pleased he has joined us and look forward to his leadership and contributions as we continue to expand our Canadian presence."

Holland's broad architectural experience includes the design of industrial, office, retail, mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities, mixed-use, multifamily, and institutional and educational projects. A licensed architect in Ontario, Holland is a member of the Ontario Association of Architects, the Newfoundland Association of Architects, the American Institute of Architects, and industry organizations including NAIOP and the Toronto Construction Association.

Ware Malcomb first entered the Canadian market in 2007, through an acquisition, and has since grown and diversified its business in Canada, completing over 1,200 projects. The firm currently has active projects in six provinces across the country, and its newest Ontario office will support its growing Canadian client and project base.

"We already had a strong presence in Toronto and Vaughan," said Christina Kolkas, Regional Director for Ware Malcomb. "This third office solidifies our Canadian presence and allows more accessibility to clients seeking our expertise. It's an exciting time for our firm in this region."

The firm's most recent work in Ottawa includes completion of Building C, at National Capital Business Park, an industrial spec warehouse space developed by Avenue 31. Ware Malcomb provided the architectural, interior design and branding services for the 200,000 square foot industrial facility, which was built on one of the most prominent undeveloped industrial pieces of land in Ottawa. Strategically located at exit 109 on Highway 417 at Hunt Club Road in Ottawa, the structure sits on 99 acres of land zoned heavy industrial and leased on a long-term basis from the National Capital Commission.

Other recent Ware Malcomb projects in Ottawa include providing interior architecture and design services for a flagship store located at the Rideau Centre, interior design services for various tenants, site planning services on a 650 acre site and branding services for a 100-acre, six building industrial park.

About Ware Malcomb (waremalcomb.com)

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full-service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Private Company" and a "Hot Firm" by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 30 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's "Top 500 Design Firms" and the top 30 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's "Top 100 Giants." For more information, visit and view Ware Malcomb's Ware Malcomb's website at http://www.waremalcomb.com/news/ and brand video at https://www.youtube.com/waremalcomb.

Ware Malcomb Ottawa

Suite 104, 1420 Blair Towers Place

Gloucester, ON K1J 9L8

P: 905.760.1221

CONTACT:
Maria Rodgers, Director, PR & Communications, 949.660.9128, mrodgers@waremalcomb.com
Maureen Bissonnette, Principal, Marketing, 949.660.9128, mbissonnette@waremalcomb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ware-malcomb-announces-opening-of-ottawa-office-in-canada-hires-john-holland-to-lead-office-as-regional-director-301702104.html

SOURCE Ware Malcomb

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c9259.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • More Likely to 5X First: Johnson & Johnson vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

    Racking up a five-bagger investment -- when one of your holdings grows by 5x -- is quite the accomplishment, and finding potential five-baggers is a great way to set your portfolio up for success. On that note, powerful pharmaceutical businesses like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are stable enough and profitable enough to 5x, and they've both done it before. Johnson & Johnson's market capitalization is around $461 billion, making it one of the largest businesses in the world.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink, and Lithium Americas Stocks Popped This Morning

    The U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation in November rose 7.1%, versus the expected 7.3%, over 2021, setting off a stock market rally. Shares of stocks tied to the EV industry, including electric car charging stocks ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- up 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST -- are among the biggest beneficiaries, and start-up lithium miner Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is doing quite well also -- up 3.4%. If inflation isn't running as hot as feared, then that gives extra ammunition to the Federal Reserve at tomorrow's rate hike meeting, if it wants to argue it's time to start ratcheting down the rate of interest rate hikes.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...