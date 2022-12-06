U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.45
    -68.39 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,520.83
    -426.27 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,984.92
    -255.02 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.02
    -36.20 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -2.60 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9520
    +0.2670 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.74
    +27.89 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.58
    -2.23 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Warehouse Automation Equipment Market was valued to USD 46.5 billion in 2021 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Warehouse Automation Equipment Market Size, By Technology (Automatic Identification and Data Capture, Overhead Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Conveyors, Order Picking, AGV/AMR, MRO Outbounds, Gantry Robots, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS), By End-User (E-commerce, 3PL, Apparel, Pharma, Grocery, Food & Beverage, and General Merchandise), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Warehouse automation equipment market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Warehouse automation equipment market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/warehouse-automation-equipment-market/141/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the technology and end-user. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Warehouse automation equipment market are ABB Ltd., Automation Tooling Systems, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., SSI Schaefer AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc., and among, others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Warehouse automation equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The majority of contemporary warehouse changes fall under the broad category of warehouse automation. In order to boost efficiency, warehouse automation uses equipment and technology to automate labor-intensive, repetitive processes. The complete set of tools, personnel, procedures and systems required to automate warehouse jobs for improved accuracy and efficiency is referred to as warehouse automation. This could involve labeling inventory items as well as data collection from warehouses, automated item storage and retrieval, and back-office report creation. Any work that requires repetitive labor can benefit from automation. Drones and machine learning, two examples of contemporary technology, open the door for warehouse automation systems to undertake more difficult, non-repetitive work and finish many tasks. Due to the increase in e-commerce and rising labor expenses associated with warehousing, the market for warehouse automation is anticipated to experience exceptional growth in the upcoming years. IoT, AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are being adopted more widely, which is generating buzz for the industry and successfully running the automation business. Additionally, the growing use of robotics in warehouse operations has created new economic prospects. However, a few of the factors that are preventing the market from expanding are a lack of skilled workers and mechanical issues related to warehouse automation. Nevertheless, the market is projected to continue to rise in the years to come due to the growing advantages of automation and the increase in R&D efforts.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/141

Scope of Warehouse automation equipment Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

By Technology,  By End-User, region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

ABB Ltd., Automation Tooling Systems, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Honeywell International, Inc., SSI Schaefer AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc., and among, others.

Segmentation Analysis

The AGV/AMR segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The technology segment is automatic identification and data capture, overhead systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), conveyors, order picking, AGV/AMR, MRO Outbounds, gantry robots, palletizing & depalletizing sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS. The AGV/AMR segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A type of mechanized automation called automatic guided vehicles (AGV) has a little amount of computing power on board. These vehicles use magnetic strips, wires, or sensors to move along a predetermined path across the warehouse. This navigation technique limits the deployment of AGVs to large, straightforward warehouse settings. The more versatile autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), as opposed to AGVs, use GPS systems to calculate effective routes across a warehouse. AMRs use cutting-edge laser guidance systems to identify obstructions, allowing them to maneuver safely in busy, dynamic environments.

The E-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The material segment is E-commerce, 3PL, Apparel, Pharma, Grocery, Food & Beverage, and General Merchandise. E-commerce is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The warehouse of the future will need to accommodate both margin gains and the anticipated increase in e-commerce. E-commerce, as it did for brick-and-mortar retail, is changing warehouse space in a way that goes beyond merely extending existing structures.

For more information about   Warehouse Automation Equipment Market Infographics

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Warehouse automation equipment include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the predicted period. The existence of numerous manufacturing industries supports the general economic growth of the area. The Asia-Pacific warehouse automation market is expanding rapidly due to a number of factors, including rising production capacity, an increase in the population, and expanding e-commerce and packaging sectors in nations like China and India.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's warehouse automation equipment market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029.
The market is expanding in the nation as a result of many market participants' soaring investment chances in new technologies. Also, the vigorous demand from the infrastructure and e-commerce industries fuels the market growth in the country.

  • China

China warehouse automation equipment’s market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2029.  The warehousing industry has seen tremendous growth as a result of China's adoption of e-commerce. The challenges brought on by this rapid growth are numerous. Transport delays, a shortage of experienced labour, etc. forced the stakeholders to explore beyond traditional adoption strategies for robotics-enabled automation solutions. The warehousing sector is quickly evolving from basic godowns or shelters made of brick and mortar to highly complex stockrooms. Because of this, the participants in the warehousing industry continually assess and adapt new technology to provide their businesses a competitive edge.

  • India

India's warehouse automation equipment market size was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029. There is a rising need for industrial automation solutions in India due to the expansion of the manufacturing, retail, and FMCG industries. Strong growth is being seen in the markets for mobile robot platforms, automated storage, and shuttle retrieval systems. Additionally, there are several industrial and freight routes springing up all across the nation, which is predicted to lead to an expansion in organised players in the warehousing and industrial parks. It is anticipated that these players will implement automation so they may gain from increased returns on their investments. India's warehouse automation landscape will be significantly impacted by the developing field of AI (Automatic Identification) in robotics and other industry 4.0 solutions.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the exponential growth of the e-commerce industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/141/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Smart Transportation Market Size By Solution (Ticketing Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Parking Management System, and Traffic Management System), By Transportation (Roadways, Airways, Railways, and Maritime), By Service (Cloud Services, Business Services, and Professional Services), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/smart-transportation-market/138

Warehouse Automation Equipment Market Size, By Technology (Automatic Identification and Data Capture, Overhead Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Conveyors, Order Picking, AGV/AMR, MRO Outbounds, Gantry Robots, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS), By End-User (E-commerce, 3PL, Apparel, Pharma, Grocery, Food & Beverage, and General Merchandise), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/warehouse-automation-equipment-market/141

Hydraulic Tools Market Size By Product Type (Cylinders, Motors, Pumps, Valves, Filters & Accumulators, and Transmission), By End-user (Material Handling, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Agriculture, Machine Tools, Oil & Gas, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/hydraulic-tools-market/157

Agriculture Equipment Market Size By Product (Tractors, Planting Equipment, Harvesters, and Others), By Application (Harvesting & Threshing, Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Plant Protection, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/agriculture-equipment-market/165


Recommended Stories

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Starbucks implements new tipping system

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks's new tipping system and customer backlash.

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

    Crude prices fell significantly at the beginning of the week despite robust US economic data coupled with strong labor figures and positive industry PMI

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto

  • EIA lowers 2022, 2023 U.S. and global oil-price forecasts

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 and 2023 forecasts for U.S. and global benchmark oil prices, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA said this year’s Brent crude is expected to average $101.

  • Chinese Carmaker BYD Eyes Chilean Lithium Deals in Search for EV Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car juggernaut BYD Co. is looking to get into the lithium business in Latin America and Africa after prices of the key battery component surged to “unreasonable” and “not healthy” levels.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets Wr

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Pfizer accuses Moderna of rewriting history in Covid vaccine patent battle

    In its response to a lawsuit brought by Covid-19 vaccine competitor Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. does not mince words: Pfizer did not copy Moderna's patented technology, it says, and Moderna is rewriting history by claiming otherwise.